Nothing Phone 2a Goes Official With Bold Design & Budget Price

Finally! The highly anticipated handset, Nothing Phone (2a) is here. The smartphone has remained in the rumor mill since the beginning of this year. It recently made its debut providing the optimal daily experience with Nothing’s expertise in engineering and craftsmanship. The most notable thing is that this phone offers most of what the Nothing Phone (2) offers at a lower price.

Nothing Phone 2a Design, Specs & Features

The Phone (2a) uses Nothing’s first-ever internal smartphone design concept which was created in 2020. The most prominent feature of the design is the dual camera system. The bold design of the handset is the center of its attraction. The dual cameras of the smartphone sit inside the NFC coil and create what Nothing calls ‘the eyes’. If we talk about the phone’s back panel, it wraps around the edges at a 90-degree angle. The device is tipped to be more resistant to drops. In addition, the Nothing Phone (2a) boasts Nothing’s iconic Glyph interface with 26 individually addressable zones. It comes with three lights supporting the Glyph Timer, notifications, the Glyph Torch, and Glyph Progress.

The budget-friendly Nothing Phone sports a Dimensity 7200 Pro chip, co-engineered with MediaTek. The SoC powering the handset is built on TSMC’s newest 4nm process, while the processor ramps up to 2.8GHz. The Nothing phone has a 6.78-inch 10-bit AMOLED with a 1084x2412px resolution, 1,300 nits of peak brightness, and a variable 30-120Hz refresh rate. It runs Nothing OS 2.5 on top of Android 14. The good part is that the company has promised 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security updates.

There are three cameras in total present on the smartphone. The dual 50MP system on the rear, and the same 32MP f/2.2 selfie (1/2.74-inch) snapper as on the Nothing Phone (2). The main cameras include a 50MP f/1.88 (1/1.56-inch sensor) wide angle with OIS, and a 50MP f/2.2 (1/2.76-inch sensor) fixed-focus ultrawide. One of the worth mentioning features is the Nothing 2a battery. It boasts the biggest battery among its counterparts at 5,000mAh. The battery can recharge at up to 45W and can go to 50% in 23 minutes, and 100% in 59 minutes. The company claims that the battery will maintain 90% of its capacity after 1,000 charging cycles, or over three years of daily use.

Nothing Phone 2a Price & Color Options

The handset comes in two color options: Black, White, or ‘Milk’. The company is taking Nothing Phone (2a) pre-orders currently. The shipping is expected to start from March 12. Globally, it will come in two variants- the base will have 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage and will cost €329, £319, or INR 23,999. The higher tier will boast 12 gigs of RAM and 256 GB storage and will go for €379/£349/INR 27,999. Sources claim that India will also get an exclusive 8/256GB model for INR 25,999.

Nothing Phone (2a) will not make its way to the US. All prying buyers need to apply to Nothing’s developer program and wait to get approved before paying $349 for the phone. The company will also approve non-devs however, the process of getting them will not be as straightforward as ordering online.