Nothing Teases “Industry First” Announcement For March 20
What's Cooking?
Nothing recently made its mark in the budget space with the launch of its highly anticipated Nothing Phone 2a. The company’s wrapping up to launch something special very soon based on a short teaser clip posted on X. The 10-second teaser video shows Julie from Nothing’s content team stating to Nothing CEO Carl Pei about “an industry first” announcement. A March 20 date pops up at the end of the clip. However, it is not revealed what Nothing has been talking about. There’s plenty for Nothing to announce. Let’s dig into the most practical things that the company can announce on March 20.
