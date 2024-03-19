Nothing Teases “Industry First” Announcement For March 20

Nothing promises three years of software updates and four years of bimonthly security updates for its Nothing Phone 2 and 2a. No doubt, these numbers are decent, however, they’re short compared to the extended support given to other brand phones. So, one probable candidate can be extended Android software support for Nothing’s phones.

Low-Cost Nothing Phone 3

Another possible thing can be its next smartphone, the Nothing Phone 3. Nothing Phone 2, had its global announcement in July last year so March 20 can be an early teaser for the upcoming phone. Nothing Phone 3 is tipped to sport a translucent design and the brand’s iconic Glyph Interface. We still don’t know much about the highly anticipated Nothing phone yet.

Nothing Ear 3 wireless earbuds

Nothing Ear 2 earbuds were launched back in March 2023. March 20 will be the perfect time to launch its successor, the Nothing Ear 3 earbuds. However, it will need some exceptional specs to be worthy of an industry-first tagline.

A Lifetime Upgrade Offer

Nothing may announce a lifetime upgrade offer just like Apple. For all those unaware, the iPhone Upgrade Program lets iPhone owners upgrade to the latest and greatest model every year for a monthly cost. The company can also take this approach and make it better. Conceivably undercutting Apple in price? It needs to be a low-cost plan because Apple’s program starts at $39.50/month.