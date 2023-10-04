Now Buy these Amazing Budget Smartphones Under PKR 30k after Price Reduction
The high inflation rate in Pakistan has led to an increase in the prices of smartphones in the last couple of years. However, in the last two months, we have witnessed a significant decline in the prices of different smartphones. Now, in yet another update, the prices of some appealing budget smartphones have decreased and you can now buy them under the PKR 30k price range.
Price Reduction in Popular Budget Smartphones (Under PKR 30K)
1) Xiaomi Redmi 12C:
Old Price: PKR 30,999/-.
New Price: PKR 27,999/-.
|Feature
|Specification
|Display
|6.71″ HD+ display
|Design
|Stylish textured back
|Battery
|5000mAh battery
|Charging
|10W in-box charger
|Rear Camera
|50MP AI dual camera
|Front Camera
|5MP selfie camera
|Rear Video
|1080P at 30fps, 720P at 30fps
|Front Video
|1080P at 30fps, 720P at 30fps
|Security
|Rear fingerprint sensor and AI face unlock
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85
|GPU
|Mali-G52
|RAM and Storage Options
|4GB/64GB
|Android Version & Skin
|Android 12 & MIUI 13
|Sensors
|Virtual Proximity, Accelerometer
2) Tecno Spark 10C:
Old Price: PKR 30,999/-.
New Price: PKR 28,999/-.
|Features
|Specifications
|Operating System
|Android 12
|Processor
|Unisoc T606
|Memory
|RAM: 4GB
|Internal Storage: 128GB
|Expandable Storage: Up to 256GB with microSD
|Display
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen
|Size: 6.6 inches
|Resolution: 720 x 1612 pixels (Full HD)
|Rear Camera
|16 MP main camera+2 MP depth sensor
|Front Camera
|8 MP
|Battery
|6000 mAh
3) Infinix Hot 30 Play:
Old Price: PKR 31,999/-.
New Price: PKR 28,999/-.
|Feature
|Specification
|Display
|IPS LCD, 90Hz, 500 nits (peak)
|Size
|6.82 inches, 110.5 cm2
|Resolution
|720 x 1640 pixels (~263 ppi density)
|Platform
|Android 13, XOS 12.6
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio G37 (12 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Memory
|Internal: 128GB storage, 4GB RAM
|Main Camera
|Dual Camera: 16 MP, f/1.8, wide, PDAF + QVGA
|Features
|Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video Resolution
|1080p@30fps
|Selfie Camera
|8 MP, f/2.0, wide
|Features
|Dual-LED flash, HDR
|Video Resolution
|1080p@30fps
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band,
|USB
|Type-C 2.0, OTG
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
|Battery
|– Type: Li-Po 6000 mAh, non-removable
