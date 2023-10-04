Now Buy these Amazing Budget Smartphones Under PKR 30k after Price Reduction

Last Updated: Oct 4, 2023

The high inflation rate in Pakistan has led to an increase in the prices of smartphones in the last couple of years. However, in the last two months, we have witnessed a significant decline in the prices of different smartphones. Now, in yet another update, the prices of some appealing budget smartphones have decreased and you can now buy them under the PKR 30k price range.

Price Reduction in Popular Budget Smartphones (Under PKR 30K)

1) Xiaomi Redmi 12C:

Old Price: PKR 30,999/-.

New Price: PKR 27,999/-.

Feature Specification
Display 6.71″ HD+ display
Design Stylish textured back
Battery 5000mAh battery
Charging 10W in-box charger
Rear Camera 50MP AI dual camera
Front Camera 5MP selfie camera
Rear Video 1080P at 30fps, 720P at 30fps
Front Video 1080P at 30fps, 720P at 30fps
Security Rear fingerprint sensor and AI face unlock
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85
GPU Mali-G52
RAM and Storage Options 4GB/64GB
Android Version & Skin  Android 12 & MIUI 13
Sensors Virtual Proximity, Accelerometer

2) Tecno Spark 10C:

PKR 30k

Old Price: PKR 30,999/-.

New Price: PKR 28,999/-.

Features Specifications
Operating System Android 12
Processor Unisoc T606
Memory RAM: 4GB
Internal Storage: 128GB
Expandable Storage: Up to 256GB with microSD
Display IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen
Size: 6.6 inches
Resolution: 720 x 1612 pixels (Full HD)
Rear Camera 16 MP main camera+2 MP depth sensor
Front Camera 8 MP
Battery 6000 mAh

3) Infinix Hot 30 Play:

PKR 30k

Old Price: PKR 31,999/-.

New Price: PKR 28,999/-.

Feature Specification
Display IPS LCD, 90Hz, 500 nits (peak)
Size 6.82 inches, 110.5 cm2
Resolution 720 x 1640 pixels (~263 ppi density)
Platform Android 13, XOS 12.6
Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio G37 (12 nm)
CPU Octa-core
GPU PowerVR GE8320
Memory Internal: 128GB storage, 4GB RAM
Main Camera Dual Camera: 16 MP, f/1.8, wide, PDAF + QVGA
Features Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video Resolution 1080p@30fps
Selfie Camera 8 MP, f/2.0, wide
Features Dual-LED flash, HDR
Video Resolution 1080p@30fps
Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band,
USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
Battery – Type: Li-Po 6000 mAh, non-removable

>