Now Buy these Amazing Budget Smartphones Under PKR 30k after Price Reduction

The high inflation rate in Pakistan has led to an increase in the prices of smartphones in the last couple of years. However, in the last two months, we have witnessed a significant decline in the prices of different smartphones. Now, in yet another update, the prices of some appealing budget smartphones have decreased and you can now buy them under the PKR 30k price range.

Price Reduction in Popular Budget Smartphones (Under PKR 30K)

Old Price: PKR 30,999/-.

New Price: PKR 27,999/-.

Feature Specification Display 6.71″ HD+ display Design Stylish textured back Battery 5000mAh battery Charging 10W in-box charger Rear Camera 50MP AI dual camera Front Camera 5MP selfie camera Rear Video 1080P at 30fps, 720P at 30fps Front Video 1080P at 30fps, 720P at 30fps Security Rear fingerprint sensor and AI face unlock Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 GPU Mali-G52 RAM and Storage Options 4GB/64GB Android Version & Skin Android 12 & MIUI 13 Sensors Virtual Proximity, Accelerometer

2) Tecno Spark 10C:

Old Price: PKR 30,999/-.

New Price: PKR 28,999/-.

Features Specifications Operating System Android 12 Processor Unisoc T606 Memory RAM: 4GB Internal Storage: 128GB Expandable Storage: Up to 256GB with microSD Display IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen Size: 6.6 inches Resolution: 720 x 1612 pixels (Full HD) Rear Camera 16 MP main camera+2 MP depth sensor Front Camera 8 MP Battery 6000 mAh

3) Infinix Hot 30 Play:

Old Price: PKR 31,999/-.

New Price: PKR 28,999/-.

Feature Specification Display IPS LCD, 90Hz, 500 nits (peak) Size 6.82 inches, 110.5 cm2 Resolution 720 x 1640 pixels (~263 ppi density) Platform Android 13, XOS 12.6 Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio G37 (12 nm) CPU Octa-core GPU PowerVR GE8320 Memory Internal: 128GB storage, 4GB RAM Main Camera Dual Camera: 16 MP, f/1.8, wide, PDAF + QVGA Features Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama Video Resolution 1080p@30fps Selfie Camera 8 MP, f/2.0, wide Features Dual-LED flash, HDR Video Resolution 1080p@30fps Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, USB Type-C 2.0, OTG Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass Battery – Type: Li-Po 6000 mAh, non-removable

