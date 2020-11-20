YouTube channel help’s you discover what’s new and trending globally. It helps you share, watch and enjoy the videos and music you love, upload content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube. As per the latest news report, YouTube is progressing out newly updated terms of conditions and services on the 10th of December. As the reports, it is stated that according to the new terms, the company doesn’t have to keep the video that it doesn’t like to keep with itself and users can collect additional revenues from their hard work aswell.

“YouTube is under no obligation to host or serve content,” as per the new terms of services reported at the forum.

Furthermore, we can elaborate this in easy words that the company doesn’t need to keep the unwanted videos on its platform, which it doesn’t want or like. According to YouTube’s updated U.S terms of service and rules, a simple change to those terms could result in a huge overflow of money into Google’s treasury.

Now Collect Additional Revenues from your hard work on YouTube

With the latest terms of change, the videos and the content that you make on your own and share as well as upload on YouTube will check by Google. It is not necessary that you have to be a paid partner of the YouTube program.

Whenever your content is played on YouTube, ads will be placed by Google as long to provide a cross-check whether the uploaded content is safe and security proof for the audience.

Unlikely, Google doesn’t share any profit with you for the ads playing on your content.

YouTube states that the terms of service are being altered “to make them easier to read and to ensure they are up to date,” a spokesperson said to the news forum.

Furthermore, a spokesperson added “We are not changing the way our products work, how we collect or process data, or any of your settings,”

