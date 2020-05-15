Due to lockdown, everyone is staying at home and trying to reach their beloved ones via different platforms. We have seen that all the official meetings are holding via online video/audio calls. This is the reason that zoom app is on boom nowadays for video conferencing. As the zoom is getting famous among the people and millions of people are using it especially for work now, Facebook couldn’t resist itself and started to struggle to introduce a good alternative of zoom in order to pull the audience towards its own app. This is the reason that it is now making you able to perform Calls with Facebook Messenger Rooms for up to 50 people.

Now Make Calls with Facebook Messenger Rooms for up to 50 people

A few weeks back, Facebook announced Messenger Rooms which was basically its response to the popularity of Zoom. Today, Messenger Rooms is live now for users. It is now available for both mobile and desktop.

This new product is coming with more features and expanded version of the existing Facebook Messenger’s video calling function. Now up to 50 people are able to chat on video with no time limit via the main Facebook app as well as dedicated Messenger one.

Stan Chudnovsky, Facebook’s vice president of Messenger, said in a blog:

“You can start and share rooms on Facebook through News Feed, Groups and Events, so it’s easy for you to drop by whenever you want. You can choose who can see and join your room or remove people from your room and lock the room if you don’t want anyone else to join.”

Users are still able to perform one-on-one calls and video chats or group calls and group video chats on Messenger.

