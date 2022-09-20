Now You Can Directly Share Reels On Facebook Pages From Third-Party Apps

Meta is working on its short video products in order to improve users’ experience. The company wants to make these offerings widely reachable, so it is launching a Facebook Reels API for developers in order to integrate them into their apps. It will allow users to directly share Reels on Facebook pages from third-party apps using the “Share to Reels” feature.

Advertisement

‘Share to Reels’ Feature will let users directly share reels on Facebook Pages

The company stated in a blog post that:

“Facebook Reels API will enable 3rd party platforms to directly enable a ‘share to reels’ feature, removing friction for users previously using 3rd party platforms and then uploading at a later time to Facebook. This API will allow a one-button sharing directly from their preferred 3rd party platform”

The fact is that when a developer integrates this feature, users can use a third-party app to post Reels and post to a page they’re an admin of. However, the point worth mentioning here is that the API doesn’t allow apps to post Reels to groups or individual users. It is tipped to be useful for video editing apps, social media management tools, and enterprise social media users. The company even said that three of its launch partners have already integrated the new Reels API into their platforms:

creator economy platform Jellysmack

social media management tool Sprout Social

website creation platform Wix

According to the reports, the new API release follows a similar announcement from Facebook for Instagram in June. Meta launched Instagram Reels API for developers to post Reels directly to Instagram Business accounts. Last month, the social network giant, Meta introduced a feature to allow users to cross-post Reels from Instagram to Facebook. The company also launched an auto-generated Reels tool for Facebook that made a memory clip Reel using your previously shared Stories. So, in short, Meta is working on Reels nowadays across its different platforms.

The reason behind this is that Meta and Mark Zuckerberg are banking on Reels to be a moneymaker for the company. In the Q2 2022 results, Mark mentioned that users spend 26% of their time on Instagram watching Reels. As a result, the company has a revenue run rate of over $1 billion when it comes to Reels ads. So, Meta is working on it quite hard in order to generate more revenue.

Also read: Apple Announces Major Price Hikes For In-App Purchases On App Store (phoneworld.com.pk)