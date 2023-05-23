Now You Can Edit WhatsApp Messages: Here’s How?

It would not be wrong to say that the messaging giant, WhatsApp is a go-to app for millions of users worldwide. The platform keeps introducing new features and updates to improve users’ experience. Since the beginning of 2023, we have been getting information regarding new features on a regular basis. Many new WhatsApp features have already been introduced. Yesterday, we shared that WhatsApp is working on a new update expected to make conversations among users more fun with a new in-app sticker maker tool. Today, we have another amazing piece of news for you all that you can edit the WhatsApp messages you send. What? Yes, you heard right!

WhatsApp Messages Can Now Be Edited

The messaging giant is working quite hard on adding new features, especially ones that some of its contenders have had for a long time. Now, it’s time for editing. The platform now supports editing sent messages. Most of the time we make typing mistakes while sending messages. We would have to rewrite the message or delete it if we need to make certain changes. However, now we can edit the messages simply.

The process is quite simple. You can say it is just a one-tap process. All you have to do is long-press the one you want to change and then select Edit from the menu. The point worth mentioning here is that it will only work in the first 15 minutes after a message is sent. So, keep that in mind.

Once you’ve changed a sent message, it will display “Edited” alongside itself. It means the other people will able to see it, so try not to do any stealth shenanigans. The messaging giant will not show the edit history. Let me tell you that the messages will still be end-to-end encrypted. The new WhatsApp feature is already rolling out to all users globally, and the rollout is expected to be complete “in the coming weeks”.

