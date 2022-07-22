Now You Can Turn On/Off Captions On Tiktok Videos

Tiktok is bringing new features to its platform on a regular basis to engage users. Recently, the popular video-sharing social media platform has announced that viewers will now be able to choose to turn auto-generated captions on or off on all Tiktok videos. All the content creators had to enable captions on their videos in a particular order for people to use them before this feature was introduced. Now, the creators will not have to do so, as the all-new TikTok Feature will allow them to auto-generate captions.

The Auto-Generated Captions For TikTok Videos Can Be Translated Into 9 Languages

Tiktok has not only introduced the auto-generated captions to switch on/off any video but has also added translations for captions and text stickers. It will help all users having hearing issues, or who simply want to catch every word of a clip in a noisy environment. Furthermore, TikTok will also allow its users to translate these captions, as well as video descriptions and text stickers into nine languages. They include:

English German Indonesian Italian Korean Mandarin Portuguese Spanish Turkish

The video-making platform further stated that:

“We hope to see more people using these new tools to bridge culture and connection, and broaden their worlds.”

TikTok further added that these changes are meant to celebrate people from every community and make sure everyone feels welcomed, included, and entertained. These all-new additions are a recognition that TikTok’s emphasis on video can be limiting for people with audiovisual issues. The company is working to empower communities for people with disabilities to some extent. It will allow all the creators to make clips knowing more people will understand what’s being said.

The company launched auto-generated captions for user videos back in 2021. Now, this feature is rolling out for the creators’ content videos as well. In addition to all that, TikTok has recently removed nearly 12.5 million videos from Pakistan over guidelines violations. Pakistan is the second in the world for the largest volume of videos taken down in Q1 2022. However, the US is on the top with 14,044,224 videos removed. In this quarter, TikTok has removed 102,305,516 videos globally, which represents about 1% of all videos uploaded to TikTok. If you want to know more about it, click here.