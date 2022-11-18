Nvidia & Microsoft Are Building Most Powerful Supercomputer in Cloud

Today, I am going to share a very interesting piece of information with you all, NVIDIA and Microsoft are collaborating on a new cloud-based AI-focused supercomputer. It claims to be “one of the most powerful in the world” after completion.

The new powerhouse will leverage the supercomputing infrastructure of Microsoft Azure combined with NVIDIA GPUs, networking, and AI software. Moreover, it’s all set to contain ND- and NC-series virtual machines specifically designed for AI-distributed training and inference. Both companies claim the project will represent the first public cloud in order to incorporate NVIDIA’s full AI stack and will add:

tens of thousands of NVIDIA A100 and H100 GPUs

NVIDIA Quantum-2 400Gb/s InfiniBand networking

the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software suite to its platform

How will this Supercomputer be used?

The companies said the new machine will be used to help enterprises train, deploy and scale AI, including large models. NVIDIA will utilize Azure’s scalable virtual machine instances to research and further advances in generative AI. No doubt, it is an emerging area of AI in which foundational models like Megatron Turing NLG 530B will provide the basis for unsupervised, self-learning algorithms in order to create new text, code, digital images, video, or audio.

Both companies will also collaborate to optimize Microsoft’s DeepSpeed deep optimization software and NVIDIA’s full stack of AI workflows and software development kits. It will be optimized for Azure and will be made available to Azure enterprise customers. NVIDIA will also utilize Azure’s scalable virtual machine instances to research and further advances in generative AI. Manuvir Das, vice president of enterprise computing at NVIDIA stated:

“AI technology advances as well as industry adoption are accelerating. The breakthrough of foundation models has triggered a tidal wave of research, fostered new startups, and enabled new enterprise applications,”

Let me tell you that it’s not just Microsoft that is looking towards Nvidia to power its latest AI innovations. On the other hand, Oracle and Nvidia announced a collaboration at Oracle Cloud World 2022 as well. It will look at tens of thousands of Nvidia GPUs, such as the A100 and upcoming H100, supporting Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

