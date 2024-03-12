Omar Ayub Urges Authorities to Restore X in Pakistan

The popular social platform X has remained suspended in the country since February 17 and people have turned to VPNs to access X. In this regard, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub Khan urged authorities to restore the social media sites in the country. While talking to media persons in Islamabad, Omar said, “They are blocking social media even today. We demand that the social media sites should be restored. This fascist government has completely lost its mind. Different social media platforms like Facebook, X, and Instagram are being blocked and their speed has also been slowed.”

Furthermore, he also said that the social platforms were being blocked so to stop citizens from getting their hands on “right and fast information.” “We strongly condemn this as Pakistan cannot develop without social media and we demand to restore these sites without any obstruction and blockage,” he added.

Moreover, he also criticized Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and the police for filing terror cases against the party workers during the protests held on Sunday. PTI leader claimed that more than 100 workers of his party were apprehended during the protests. “PTI has always been a peaceful party and will remain one,” he added

However, on the other hand, while speaking to a local media channel, ex-caretaker information minister Murtaza Solangi said that the interim government has nothing to do with the suspension of X in Pakistan.