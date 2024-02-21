SHC Directs Authorities to Remove Obscenity from Social Platforms

Recently, a lawyer for the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf filed a petition in the Sindh High Court regarding obscene and indecent content on social media platforms. The Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court, Qazi Aqeel Abbasi, heard the petition in which the lawyer said that obscenity is being promoted under the name of family vlogging.

During the hearing, the lawyer told the court that PTI doesn’t have the authority to delete content from Facebook, YouTube, or any other website. Moreover, he said that writing to the relevant authorities is important for the removal of objectionable content.

As part of his plea, the lawyer requested time to submit a response. The court responded by saying that obscene content should be removed from Facebook, TikTok, and other websites. Moreover, the court called for immediate action against immoral content on social platforms and directed the preparation of a comprehensive charter and the submission of a report.

However, we don’t know how the new order will affect other social platforms not mentioned in the petition, such as X, Instagram, or Threads. It is also uncertain how the new order will affect user access to these platforms.