OnePlus Officially Share Nord N20 Some Specs

Recently OnePlus had launched a high-end device the OnePlus 10 Pro. Now the company want to carter budget market as well. OnePlus plans to launch the budget-friendly OnePlus Nord N20 in the later part of April. The company has shared some of the upcoming device pictures and specs. In this post we will discus its official specs.

The OnePlus Nord N20 is said to have a 6.43-inch AMOLED FHD+ resolution display screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. It will also be housing an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is said to be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is also said that it will run on Android 11 instead of Android 12. The device will be having a SuperVOOC fast-wired charging. he charging tech is expected to be the same as the OnePlus 9 series. The camera department will be having a dual-lens rear setup with a 48MP and 8MP lens.

Apparently the device is identical to the leaks that were shared back in November by the reliable leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer. The Nord N20 has more of a boxy shape which is more like the iPhone’s shape. The alert slider of the OnePlus is missing in this device as the slider is for more expensive models.

After reviewing the specs of the Nord N20, it is not something very extraordinary. By the end of this we will actually see the device in real, o then a proper review regarding their specs and performance can be given. Now we can only speculate.

Also Read: Rumored Specs of OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite