Rumored Specs of OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

OnePlus this year plans to launch a number of smartphones. OnePlus in the Indian market has already two smartphones available i.e. OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G. Now another smartphone that is planned for the launch is OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. Here lets have a look at the leaked specifications and details of the Nord CE 2 Lite device.

According to the tipster Yogesh Brar, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is rumored to be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. The device is expected to run with OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 with an 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The display size is rumored to be 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display and 120Hz refresh rate with thin bezels on the side with a thicker chin. The device might come with a side mounted fingerprint sensor. The battery of the device is said to be 5,000mAh with a 33W fast charging.

As per the information shared by the tipster Yogesh Brar, the camera department will have rear triple-camera module; with 64MP as primary sensor, 2MP macro camera and a 2MP monochrome camera. For the selfie camera it has a punch-hole cutout at the front at the top left with 16MP sensor.

More information about the device will come soon as the launch date gets closer. This device is said to be make its way to the Indian market in the later half of this month. Once the device is launched its actual performance can be tested and an actual review can be give. So stay tuned for further information, leaks and news about the Nord CE 2 Lite.

