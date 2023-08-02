OnePlus Open Launch Delayed For A Good Reason

A OnePlus foldable phone is already in the works. The company has even teased the upcoming foldable phone in a video. We all know that it will be the company’s first folding phone dubbed OnePlus Open. Previous rumors claimed that the highly anticipated smartphone will launch on August 29. However, the launch of the smartphone is said to be delayed for a ‘good reason.’ OnePlus seems to make last-minute display changes, swapping manufacturers all the way from China to South Korea. I think this is the biggest reason behind the delay.

OnePlus Open Is Tipped To Use Samsung Displays instead of BOE

According to the latest reports, OnePlus delayed the launch of its first foldable phone. The reason behind the hold is that the company decided to switch from using BOE panels to Samsung-made displays. It is being said that BOE panels didn’t meet the expected standards, and Samsung’s displays are comprehended to be better. So, this could actually turn out to be good news for the upcoming OnePlus phone.

Just for your info, OnePlus Open was tipped to be a book-style foldable, just like the new Galaxy Z Fold 5. Previous rumors claim that it would launch on August 29, however, now the date has been pushed back, so you can expect its release in late 2023. OnePlus Open is also expected to be a rebranded Oppo Find N3, anticipated to launch in China sometime this month.

The folding phone will have a 6.3-inch AMOLED FHD+ 120Hz cover screen. There will also be a 7.8-inch foldable AMOLED display with Quad HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is alleged to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. The phone will come with a 4,805mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. It will run Android 13, especially the OxygenOS Fold variant straight out of the box.

