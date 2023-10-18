OnePlus Open Surfaced At FCC & Geekbench Ahead Of Launch

OnePlus is all set to launch its highly anticipated foldable handset tomorrow. Yes, you guys heard right. OnePlus Open will be wrapped off tomorrow on October 19. Only one day is left in its launch. After many months of leaks, rumors, speculations, and teasers, we will finally see OnePlus Open. It is the company’s first foldable phone so, everyone is quite anxious and excited to see it. The smartphone recently passed through the FCC’s certification process. In addition, a prototype also ran Geekbench confirming some details about the upcoming OnePlus device. Let’s dig into it.

According to the latest reports, the company’s first foldable handset will come with a 4,805 mAh battery. It will have support for 80W fast wired charging. In addition to that, the foldable phone will run Android 13 with OxygenOS 13.2 on top, even though Android 14 is already released. It is most probably due to the weird launch window it got because of an almost last-minute display panel supplier swap. The most noteworthy spec will be its chipset.

The much-anticipated phone by OnePlus will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset other than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 which will literally be announced five days after the OnePlus foldable launch. It seems quite strange why the company didn’t launch the foldable handset with the latest chipset and OS. OnePlus might want to make the device more budget-friendly by cutting off some specs. What do you think? On the other hand, Chinese smartphone maker, Xiaomi is tipped to launch its first phone powered by the new chip eight days after the OnePlus Open is launched.

Anticipated Specs

Some confirmed specs of the handset included its size and RAM. When open, the foldable will measure 153.4 x 142.8 mm, so it will be a cute square. Moreover, it will come with 16GB of RAM as per Geekbench. The smartphone will support Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2 LE, and will bear the model number CPH2551. According to some previous rumors, the OnePlus Open will feature an 8-inch QHD+ 120Hz internal display paired with a 6.5-inch FHD+ 120Hz external display. The camera setup will include a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultrawide lens, and a 64MP 3x periscope lens. OnePlus’ first foldable smartphone will be a rebranded Oppo Find N3, which will allegedly launch in China.

One of the biggest reasons behind launching the foldable at this time is based on feedback from its community and due to the ongoing trend in the industry. OnePlus CEO Kinder revealed that the company’s first foldable phone will “have the signature OnePlus fast and smooth experience”. He said that OnePlus wants to launch a device that aims to be at the pinnacle experience of today’s foldable market.