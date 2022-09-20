OnePlus’ Nord sub-brand is known for its budget-friendly and mid-range smartphones. The company further expanded the brand by introducing the earbuds with the launch of the OnePlus Nord Buds this year. Then some rumours claimed that the company will also launch the Nord-branded smartwatch. Now around six months later, OnePlus teases the Nord smartwatch.

OnePlus Teases An Affordable Nord Smartwatch

OnePlus’s upcoming Nord Watch looks to have a standard watch design with a squared-off display, curved body, prominent lugs, and a push button that looks like a crown. The strap design is a simple silicone band. In the teaser, it is black which matches the watch’ grey appearance.

It is unclear at the moment whether it will be an actual smartwatch or a glorified fitness band. OnePlus continues to use the term “smartwatch” to describe its existing OnePlus Watch despite the lack of any smart functionality on offer. So we may expect that the Nord Watch will also not have any smart functionality. That could be a reason why the watch will be affordable.

Unfortunately, OnePlus has not revealed any further information about the watch. Also, there is not any exact launch date. Some reports claim that the company will launch this watch by the end of this month or early October.

