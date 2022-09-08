About a month ago, OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus 10T with the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. But it seems like, the company is not going to end this year with this chipset instead with the upcoming one. According to some latest reports, OnePlus is planning to launch one more high-end flagship phone with the forthcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The rumours revealed that the OnePlus 11 Pro could come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

OnePlus 11 Pro could be the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-based phone

We already know that Qualcomm is having its annual Snapdragon Summit in mid-November. There are more chances that the company will debut the Gen 2 series. So, many smartphone companies are also getting ready to bring the phone with that chipset as soon as possible.

Xiaomi is always one of those manufacturers who launch their phones first with the new top chip from Qualcomm. This time, Xiaomi is also planning to launch the phone as early as the same month.

Similarly, OnePlus will be among the first too. The company is planning to bring the phone by the end of the year. Either way, this could prove earlier rumors wrong, which claimed that the company won’t release another flagship this year. Well, it depends on the exact announcement and sales timing. The company may announce the phone this year but launch it later.

This is all information that we know so far about the upcoming phone. OnePlus has not revealed any such plan yet. Anyhow, we will get more information about the device in the coming weeks. So stay tuned.

