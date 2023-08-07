Onic is Pakistan’s first digital telco offering off-net liberty, swift assistance, fast activation, and much more. Onic SIM recently entered the Pakistani market. The point worth mentioning here is that nowadays many people have been taking interest in this brand-new telecommunications service. It would not be wrong to say that people have been wishing for something new and innovative. Everyone out there wants constant internet connectivity at more affordable pricing. Isn’t it? It seems that they have been waiting for Onic SIM all along. In this article, I am going to jot down Onic Sim Price In Pakistan along with the Packages. So, let’s get started.

Onic Sim Price & Packages In Pakistan

Undoubtedly, new ventures, startups, and businesses are always welcomed in Pakistan. The telecommunications sector has been continuously growing in our country. Onic is a recent entrant to the market. It wants to give its customers access to a dependable network. Their infrastructure is still under development as they are new to the market. It means that Onic will have to rely on already established networks in order to give its consumers better service.

The new telecom network allows you to take advantage of premium call, SMS, and internet packages at reasonable prices. Let’s learn more about Onic SIM’s price in Pakistan and the packages it offers!

Onic Sim Price In Pakistan

The Onic SIM is a good option among Pakistani consumers. It provides a cost-effective option for people who want dependable and effective connectivity. The best part about this Onic SIM is that it is expected to be quite affordable. Its price is tipped between Rs 100 and Rs 150. However, the officials of the telecom network have not released the official price for the ONIC SIM yet. It will make a solid position in the mobile industry due to its cost-effective strategy. No doubt, we will see it as a popular choice for many people quite soon.

How to Buy Onic SIM in Pakistan

The procedure to get an Onic SIM card is quite simple and quick. The steps for buying an Onic SIM are as follows:

Head to the Onic website (https://www.onic.pk/)

Tap “Order Now”

Select the SIM card you want to purchase from the offered options.

As requested by the Onic website, provide your contact information and personal information.

Pick a delivery method: Whether you want to pick up the SIM card in person at a nearby store or have it shipped to you.

Select payment methods, including credit/debit cards, internet banking, mobile wallets, etc., to finish your purchase.

You will get your SIM card after a successful payment.

Go to an authorized Onic retailer to activate the SIM with a reasonable package plan and valid ID proof.

Install the SIM on your device. Here you go!

You can call Onic Customer Care if you ever need assistance with ordering your Onic SIM or have any queries.

Onic Sim code

The point worth mentioning here is that all Onic SIM cards circulated in Pakistan have serial numbers starting with 0339. This specific identifier helps in the management and identification of network services.

Onic App

Download the ONIC App if you want to get a new SIM card. The ONIC App is accessible via app stores. It will give users easy access to different features and services. The newly activated SIM card and the downloaded software help consumers efficiently control their cellular services from their gadgets.

Onic Packages in Pakistan

Details regarding Onic SIM’s pricing and bundles/packages are still under wraps. A broad variety of daily, weekly, and monthly bundles for calls, the internet, and SMS are also vowed by the network. These bundles are claimed to be reasonably priced to attract new clients. They are said to be particularly created for maximum appeal. All we know right now is that the network’s official website and social media accounts have already gone live. The network’s operations will definitely require partnerships with other networks or the use of satellite transmissions in order to maintain strong signals and flawless service. Some rumors claim that Onic is a branch of Ufone. Anyhow, we will definitely concentrate on the facts at hand together with the introduction of the Onic SIM, its exhilarating features, and the potential it has to revolutionize connection in our nation.

Stay tuned with us to get updates regarding ONIC. We hope that the official Facebook page and website of Onic will provide the most recent updates.

