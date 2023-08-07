Pakistan Announces Results Of First-Ever Digital Census: It’s 5th On The List

We all know that Digitization has played an important role in transforming the collection, processing, and analysis of census data. It would not be wrong to say that the accuracy, efficacy, and timeliness of census data collection and analysis have been extensively enhanced by digitization. Many nations around the globe switched to the digital census for an efficient counting of the masses a long time ago. Pakistan is quite late in the race as the digital housing and population census started a few months back in Pakistan. It is the first-ever Pakistan Digital Census. Recently, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics announced the final results of the first digital census. Guess what? Our country has become the world’s fifth-most populous country.

Results Of the Pakistan Digital Census Are Out

According to the latest reports, India has taken the first position becoming the most populous country with a population of 1.428 billion. Then comes China with a population of 1.425 billion. In the third position is America with 330 million people. Indonesia is in fourth position with 277 million population and Pakistan is in fifth position with 241 million population.

The point notable here is that the annual population growth in Pakistan is at 2.55% putting it on 24 number among 195 countries. On the other hand, if we have a look at other countries population growth, China has 0.02%, Britain 0.34%, America 0.5%, Turkiya 0.56%, UAE 0.80%, India 0.81%, Bangladesh 1.03% and Saudi Arab has 1.48% annual population growth.

According to population statistics, India sits at the top in South Asia, Pakistan is in second position and Bangladesh is in third position. if we talk about Annual population growth in South Asia, Afghanistan is in first position with 2.70 percent, Pakistan 2.55, and Nepal is in third position with 1.14 percent.

