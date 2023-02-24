Advertisement

Systemic Reaction has been working on its open-world roguelite Ravenbound for some time. Now the company has revealed the release date of the game. Open-world roguelite Ravenbound will release next month on PC. Now, the players will finally be able to enjoy this unique experience on PC.

Open-World Roguelite Ravenbound To Release Next Month On PC

With a new trailer shared online, the developer confirmed Ravenbound will release on PC via Steam next month, on March 30th. The new trailer also provides a quick look at some of the game’s features and mechanics, such as the open-world traversal and combat.

Ravenbound is a fast-paced action game that combines the challenge of a roguelite with the choices of an open world. Systemic Reaction built on their expertise by creating vast open worlds and fast-paced action to merge into the roguelite experience in a new fantasy world.

With Ravenbound, Systemic Reaction is attempting to mix two genres with very little in common. You are a Vessel to the Raven, an eternal weapon forged by imprisoned Gods. In order to free them and restore order to the island of Ávalt the Raven must rebuild its power – one vessel’s life at a time. Permadeath is a big part of Ravenbound. While each Vessel is lost forever once they fall in battle, the strength they bring to the Raven is not, allowing you to come back stronger each time.

Ravenbound will release on PC via Steam on March 30th, 2023. More information on the open-world roguelite is available on its Steam Store page.

