OPPO A93 5G Arrived with 48MP Triple Cameras Setup

After so many leaks, the new handset released in China earlier this week, the OPPO A93 5G was unveiled, disclosed all the main phone specs and features. The Snapdragon 480 SoC, the latest 5G budget chipset of Qualcom, is the focus of the smartphone. At the Snapdragon 480 launch event, Qualcomm announced that Snapdragon 480’s handsets will soon be launched by branded products like Vivo, OPPO and Xiaomi. The comes hot on the heels of the Vivo Y31s 5G, the world’s first smartphone, which was launched in China a few days ago.

OPPO A93 5G specifications

The 6,5-inch FHD+ LTPS LCD screen of the OPPO A935G features a refresh rate of 90Hz, a 405ppi pixel resolution, and an image ratio of 20:9. The DCI-P3 colour spectrum is also supported by the screen. As previously stated, the smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 480 SoC to provide economical smartphones with 5G capacity. On board is also 8GB RAM, which can be extended with a MicroSD card and a capacity of up to 256 GB.

The OPPO A93 5G is a triple camera on the back with a 48 MP main sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, a 2MP portrait lenses and a 2MP macro camera. on the photographic front. The mobile has an 8MP sensor, which is included in the front punch hole. Other features include a 5,000mAh battery with a fast 18W charging support, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, a 3.5mm audio jack and two SIM support.

Show Some Love! <3



OPPO A93 5G price

In two different models in China the OPPO budget 5G handset is available. For the top-end 8GB-RAM and 256GB storage model, $309, is the OPPO price for A93 5G. The cost for the other variant has not yet been disclosed, with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. Three colour versions are available: Aurora, Elegant Silver, and Dazzle Black.

Also Read: OPPO Places Primary Focus on Crafting an Ideal User-Centric Customer Experience Through their IoT Ecosystem