OPPO A97 5G smartphone specs leaked ahead of launch

OPPO is preparing to launch a new A-series smartphone. The OPPO A97 5G will be available soon. The A97 will support 5G networks, as the name suggests. The device’s exact release date is unknown. Meanwhile, the A97 5G’s specifications and design details have leaked online.

Advertisement

According to sources, the Oppo A97 5G will have 8GB or 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, while the chipset remains unknown. A 48-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter are mounted on the back, along with a single LED flash. The resolution of the selfie camera is 8 megapixels.

Meanwhile, the front will be equipped with an 8 megapixel selfie camera. The device has a flat frame, according to the leaked image. A USB Type C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack are also included with this model. The handset has a 6.56-inch display a FHD+ resolution on the front. The device, which weighs around 190 grammes, is powered by a large 5,000mAh battery pack.

The screen is 6.56 inches in size, and while the technology isn’t specified, it’s assumed the screen is LCD because the power button looks suspiciously like a fingerprint scanner. Under the hood, the device will also include a 5000 mAh battery.

It will be available in three colours: quiet night black, deep sea blue, and vibrant cherry blossom.