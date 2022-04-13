OPPO F21 Pro: The Sony IMX709 Flagship Selfie Revolution

As the first smartphone series to revolutionize selfie photography, the OPPO F series has paved the way for a new generation of smartphone camera capabilities with its revolutionary selfie-focused technology and AI algorithms. The latest OPPO F21 Pro promises to offer an outstanding lowlight, high quality selfie-experience by incorporating the cutting-edge Sony IMX709 selfie sensor – a feature set to leave a mark in the market. The Sony IMX709 offers increase in light consumption without reducing color information, improving cross-platform compatibility and image processing efficiency.

The First Smartphone to Embed Proprietary Algorithms onto Sensor Hardware

Gathering enough light through the image sensor is critical to obtaining sharper, clearer, and brighter images. Through its extensive research into sensor technology, OPPO has been constantly searching for innovative ways to deliver the highest quality images. Combined with OPPO’s Quadra Binning algorithm, the sensor is able to boost light intake without reducing color information. The algorithm has been embedded directly onto IMX709, greatly improving cross-platform compatibility and image processing efficiency.

The next-generation RGBW sensor enhances light sensitivity with improved color performance

One such approach to this is the adoption of an RGBW (red, green, blue, and white) pixel design. With extra white sub-pixels, DTI technology, and OPPO’s proprietary 4-in-1 pixel algorithm, the next-generation RGBW sensor from OPPO promises significant improvements in light sensitivity. The new RGBW sensor collects 60% more light than prior sensors and delivers up to a 35% noise reduction, resulting in sharper and brighter images in low-light situations.

The new RGBW pixel arrangement developed by OPPO’s Imaging R&D Team overlays white sub-pixels onto the existing red, green, and blue pixels.

In September 2019, OPPO and Sony officially started to work together on the productization of the new generation RGBW sensor. Further enhancement and verification of OPPO’s Quadra Binning Algorithm Resistor Transistor Logic (RTL) was completed in April 2020, and four months later, the Quadra Binning Algorithm was successfully integrated into the RGBW sensor to complete what is now known as the IMX709 Ultra-Sensing Sensor. During the development, OPPO’s Imaging R&D team also worked closely with chip manufacturers including Qualcomm and MediaTek to conduct compatibility tests on the IMX709 to ensure its compatibility with the top mobile SoCs.

Selfie HDR: New heights building on the capability of Sony IMX709 Sensor

Backlight can be one of the most difficult environments to master when taking photos, but with OPPO F21 Pro’s Selfie HDR function and the IMX709 sensor, it’s now easier than ever to happily snap sharper, brighter, and more natural-looking selfies in the presence of strong backlight.

OPPO has also raised the bar drastically in lowlight photography and backlight photography with the IMX709 sensor along with Selfie HDR. You can take brilliant vibrant shots in a setting with complex lighting scenarios. The camera focuses on the face and adjusts skin color to enliven the overall effect when in lowlight.

Although these stunning selfies appear instantly on the screen of OPPO F21 Pro, behind the scenes, various complex algorithms are at work making sure that what the user sees is the best possible selfie image. The HDR algorithm uses multi-frame synthesis technology to suppress highlights and enhance dark details in the image. Alongside this, a portrait matting algorithm has been trained on a large database of portrait images to accurately identify human subjects in the image. Following this, the bokeh algorithm optimizes image segmentation to reduce false bokeh and ensure that edges between bokeh lights and the background appear natural. Further enhancements are then made to the shape and color of the bokeh flare and the brightness and tone of the subject’s skin.

Selfie HDR Image Comparison

Don’t Let the Backdrop Steal Your Spotlight. With Sony IMX709 sensor, the selfie optimization beautifully brings out your natural skin tones while automatically adjusts the color and style, enables you a perfect look in every scene and every lighting.

A leader in Innovative Imaging Processing Algorithms

OPPO F21 Pro has always been a leader in incorporating innovative imaging processing algorithms into powerful hardware, delivering the Pro-like selfie effect. Apart from Selfie HDR, the front camera of F21 Pro also comes with Bokeh Flare Portrait, AI Beautification, et. These features are the result of over 10 years of image technology research and development, as well as the latest success in high-quality portrait photography for smartphone.

DSLR-Like Bokeh Flare Portrait

The popular Bokeh Flare Portrait on Reno6 is finally available on OPPO F21 Pro! This exclusive OPPO AI algorithms helps to improves on the previous generation features to deliver more professional-looking DSLR-like portraits. Now available in both front and rear camera of OPPO F21 Pro enhancing the performance of portrait photos and portrait videos.

AI Beautification

OPPO’s leading AI beautification algorithms deliver you the flawless selfies. Leveraging machine learning trained on 5,000 unique faces in 400,000 images, AI Beautification recognizes 393 key facial feature points to deliver natural beautification effects for portrait photos and videos on OPPO F21 Pro’s rear and front cameras. Beautification effects include AI blemish removal and customized retouching for individuals in group photos.

Imaging technology is an area in which OPPO is deeply committed. OPPO has also continued to explore new boundaries in smart imaging and used its deep user insight and strong technological edge to launch industry’s leading innovative technology.