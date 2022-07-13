Oppo A97 5G launches with Dimensity 810 SoC, 90Hz display, and more

OPPO has introduced the Oppo A97 5G, a new low-cost smartphone in China. Some details about this phone were already leaked and teased last week. Let’s take a look at what it has to offer, as well as its pricing and availability.

The Oppo A97, which was first seen last week, has now been revealed. ColorOS 12 is based on Android 12 and is powered by the Dimensity 810 SoC. The A97 has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage on board, with the option of increasing RAM to 19GB using the smartphone’s internal storage.

The Oppo A97 features a 6.6-inch FullHD+ 90Hz LCD with a notch for the 12MP selfie camera. Around the back, we have a 48MP main digital camera and a 2MP depth unit. A 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging assistance powers your entire bundle.

Other notable features of the Oppo A97 include 5G connectivity, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB-C. It also has a fingerprint reader on the side and Dirac-tuned stereo speakers.

The Oppo A97 is available in blue and black and costs CNY2,099 ($312/€311) in China. You can pre-order one from Oppo’s official Chinese website or JD.com, with the latter charging CNY2,299 ($341/€340) for some reason. Shipping begins on July 15, with no word on availability in other markets.