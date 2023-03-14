Advertisement

OPPO is working on its next flagship device, the Find X6 Pro. The phone has appeared in many leaks and renders. There are also some reports claiming that the Pro variant may be China-exclusive. Now, OPPO Find X6 Pro has appeared on Geekbench listing revealing some key specs.

OPPO Find X6 Pro appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 8 Gen2

The phone was spotted on Geekbench with the model number PGEM10. The handset will arrive as a successor to the OPPO Find X5 Pro. The phone has managed to score 1468 in the single-core round and 4903 in the multi-core segment on Geekbench. The handset will arrive as a premium flagship offering from the brand and will be expensive.

The Geekbench listing shows the OPPO Find X6 Pro will come with Android 13 OS out of the box. The motherboard section mentions ‘Kalama’, which could be associated with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 SoC and is clocked a 3.19GHz. Moreover, the phone will come with 16GB of RAM. This is all the listing has revealed.

However, the phone has previously appeared in the alleged live image. It will come with a large circular camera ring on the back that might house a telephoto lens, two other regular sensors, LED flash and probably laser autofocus. The phone may also come with a leather back panel, which looks quite unique. The power button is on the right, while the volume rocker is present on the left.

Furthermore, the phone will come with a 6.8-inch 2K 120Hz display. It will have three 50MP rear cameras, with the highlighting one being the 1-inch sensor. As the phone has appeared on Geekbench we can say that the launch is imminent.

