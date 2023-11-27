Oppo Find X7 Alleged Image Leak Reveals a Design Change

After launching the Reno 11 series, new reports suggest that the brand will launch the Find X7 flagship series in Q1 of 2024. There has been debate about the new rear design of the X7, and an alleged leaked image of the Find X7 Pro on Weibo has indicated that it will arrive with an octagonal camera module.

In the image, a user was seen using a new smartphone with a unique octagon-shaped camera module. A Chinese leaker claims that the smartphone is the X7 Pro. The image shows that it is equipped with a quad-camera setup, and its LED flash is placed in the upper-left corner.

It is pertinent to mention here that the new image contradicts the previous leaks that claim that the Find X7 series will include a round camera module, as we have seen in its predecessor.

The reports suggest that the Find X7 Pro’s rear camera setup will include an OIS-enabled 50-megapixel LYT-900 primary sensor. Most probably, it will also be accompanied by a 50 MP ultra-wide camera along with a pair of periscope telephoto cameras. It may also be equipped with a 50 MP IMX890 periscope telephoto camera with 2.7x optical zoom and a 50 MP IMX858 periscope telephoto camera with 6x optical zoom.

Furthermore, the Find X7 Pro is expected to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, while the X7 is expected to be launched with the Dimensity 9300 chipset.

