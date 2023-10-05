Oppo unveiled its latest attractive-looking flip smartphone, the Oppo Find N3 Flip last month, but only in China. Oppo did not even say when this new smartphone would be available worldwide. That is no longer the case. The company has now teased its introduction in India via its website and the Oppo India X (Twitter) account. Furthermore, the teaser photographs reveal some of the smartphone’s specifications. Let’s take a look at the rumored Find N3 Flip release date and specifications.

The debut of the Oppo Find N3 Flip is anticipated to take place in the month of October. The company has not disclosed when its most recent flip smartphone will be available for purchase around the world. A teaser for the smartphone was also posted by Oppo India on the social media platform X. The post said, “Effortlessly access over 40 essential apps from the cover screen on your #OppoFindN3Flip.” #TheBestFlip coming soon”.

Oppo is expected to announce the global release date for the Find N3 Flip. The company has begun promoting the product. It indicates that the smartphone will soon be available globally.

Technical Specs of Oppo Find N3 Flip

Display: The highly anticipated Oppo Find N3 Flip is rumored to showcase a remarkable 6.8-inch front display, providing users with an immersive visual experience. Additionally, this innovative device is said to boast a convenient 3.26-inch cover screen, which will conveniently display over 40 essential applications.

Camera: Leaked photos show a triple camera setup that is the first of its kind in the business. It has a main camera with 50MP, a telephoto picture camera with 32MP, and a wide-angle camera with 48MP. It is anticipated to also have a 32MP selfie camera with a punch hole.

Chipset: By incorporating the MediaTek Dimensity chipset 9200, Oppo aims to offer users a seamless and powerful experience while using the N3 Flip. This chipset is known for its ability to handle demanding tasks and deliver smooth multitasking.

Battery: This device boasts an impressive battery capacity of 4300mAh, allowing users to enjoy extended usage without worrying about running out of power. Not only that, but this device also supports the remarkable 44W fast charging speed, ensuring that users can quickly recharge their phone and get back to their activities in no time.

Colors: The highly anticipated smartphone will be available in two stunning color options: Cream Gold and Sleek Black. Whether one opts for the elegant Cream Gold or the sleek and sophisticated Sleek Black, this smartphone is sure to make a bold statement.

A Chance To Win Oppo Find N3 Flip and Enco Air2 Pro for Free

A competition has been made available on the Oppo website, in which users have the opportunity to win a Find N3 Flip phone, Enco Air2 Pro headphones, and coupons. The competition got underway on October 3, 2023, and it won’t be over until October 24, 2023, at the earliest. To enter the contest, all that is required of the participants is to click the “Draw Now” button. In addition, competitors who share the competition page on social media platforms such as X and Facebook will improve their odds of taking home the prize.

Oppo’s upcoming Find N3 Flip is poised to be a game-changer in the smartphone market. With its innovative design and top-notch specifications, it’s set to captivate tech enthusiasts. The officially revealed launch date adds to the anticipation, and as we inch closer, the excitement only grows. Stay tuned for what promises to be a remarkable addition to Oppo’s impressive lineup.