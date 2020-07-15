OPPO launches 125W flash charge, 65W AirVOOC wireless flash charge and 50W mini SuperVOOC charger  OPPO launches a new flash charge lineup with new high-power wired and wireless charging technologies as well as high-power ultra-small chargers, consolidating OPPO’s leading position in flash charge

OPPO announced today the official release of the 125W flash charge, the 65W AirVOOC wireless flash charge, the ultra-small portable 50W mini SuperVOOC charger as well as the 110W mini flash charger.

The 125W flash charge technology marks the latest flash charge technological breakthrough for the mobile phone industry. With an advanced encryption algorithm and strict temperature control regulators, it enables the safe and efficient use of the flash charging device. The 65W AirVOOC wireless flash charge allows users to charge faster compared to wired charging. The 50W mini SuperVOOC charger and the 110W flash charger which are introduced for the first time are unique innovations of OPPO’s VOOC flash charge technology. They are field leaders in the miniaturization of high-power chargers as a result of their unprecedented light, thin and portable features.

George Long CEO of OPPO Pakistan, AED commented: “The accelerated 5G rollout worldwide as well as the increasing diversification of high-power-consumption applications including gaming and video viewing represent new challenges for the battery life of mobile phones and user charging experience. OPPO has been leading the development of fast charging ever since VOOC flash charge was launched in 2014. Now, we are committed to continuing to build on our expertise and advantages in the field of high power, wireless and ultra-small charging technologies in order to provide users with a safe, efficient and convenient ultra-fast charging experience.”

125W flash charge: faster charging in the 5G era

OPPO’s 125W flash charge technology uses direct charging technology which is able to charge a 4000mAh battery up to 41% in 5 minutes and fully charge it in 20 minutes at the fastest rate. Simultaneously, it is compatible with previous SuperVOOC and VOOC flash charge protocols and it also supports mainstream protocols including 65W PD and 125W PPS. Currently, it is the most advanced flash charging technology in the industry.

Evolved from SuperVOOC’s technical design, the 125W flash charge has undergone a comprehensive hardware architecture upgrade. It can support a charging scheme of up to 20V 6.25A and has significantly improved power density properties in order to effectively reduce charging time whilst simultaneously not increasing the size of the charger. In terms of battery, it is equipped with double-6C cells with breakthrough battery ratio, industry-leading multiple tab structures, charge pumps and a highly integrated MCU to improve charging efficiency.

In addition, the technology behind the 125W flash charge has strengthened the safety protection features in the system by adding 10 additional temperature sensors which monitor the charging status and ensure maximum safety during charging. Furthermore, the platform uses fuse overvoltage protection measures, Type-C to Type-C wire as well as 128-bit high-strength encryption algorithm to enhance safety.

65W AirVOOC wireless flash charge: leading the development of wireless charging technology

Users want to be free of the hassle and inconvenience of charging cables and be able to charge their devices as quickly as possible. The answer to this problem is the market-leading wireless flash charge technology 65W AirVOOC wireless flash charge, which adopts self-developed isolated charge pump technology and parallel dual-coil design to further increase wireless charging efficiency.

The 65W AirVOOC wireless flash charge can fully charge a 4000mAh battery in 30 minutes at the fastest rate. It has reduced the interference in frequency and thereby enabled wireless charging to be widely applied. The technology has five-fold safety protection measures in addition to a foreign object detection function. It is also compatible with the Qi standard and provides users with a cable-free and super-fast charging experience.

In addition, OPPO has showcased a conceptual wireless charger for the 65W AirVOOC wireless flash charge. The charger features a beautifully-sculpted glass which is made of moldless rapid prototyping technology and is the first application of this type of technology in the consumer electronics market.

The bottom of the charger is equipped with a semiconductor cooler in order to adjust the heat entering and exiting thereby ensuring that the handset is not hot after the appliance has been charged. In this case, the temperature of the back of the phone is kept over 2℃ lower than that of only using the fan to dissipate heat. The unique design makes mobile phone charging more convenient and has the capacity for high-power charging.

These unique features mean that the 65W AirVOOC wireless flash charge provides a unique and unprecedented charging experience and may likely become users’ first charger choice in the 5G era.

High-power ultra-small charger series: mini-size and easy to carry

OPPO also launched today the world’s smallest and thinnest 50W mini SuperVOOC charger, and the 110W mini flash charger that features a unique dual-level architecture.

OPPO’s 50W mini SuperVOOC charger was developed through multi-radian curve processing to a size similar to a business card holder; its wall has a thickness of only 1.05cm. As a result of its design, users can easily place it in their shirt pockets and coat pockets, which makes it extremely convenient for commuting and traveling. The 50W mini SuperVOOC charger is compatible with VOOC protocols, supports mainstream protocols like 27W PD and 50W PPS, and can charge a variety of devices including mobile phones and laptops.

OPPO’s engineers designed a revolutionary architecture for the 50W mini SuperVOOC charger and reduced the size of the components that take up most of the space by using a new topological design. This provides a highly efficient power conversion by removing the conventional electrolytic capacitor as well as introducing pulse charging – the first in the industry, aviation-grade high power clamping diodes and GaN high frequency switching power supply technology, to finally achieve miniaturization of high-power chargers.

Building upon the 50W mini SuperVOOC charger, OPPO’s 110W mini flash charger has defied the limits of size and efficiency for high-power adapters. Besides using the innovative dual-level architecture to achieve high-efficiency power conversion and temperature rise control, the 110W mini flash charger is built upon the combination of laminate and compact structures which minimizes its size to just 35.76 cm³ – similar to the size of a normal 18W charger.

In the era of intelligent connectivity, OPPO’s ultra-small charger series will provide flash charging anywhere and at any time. Charge-and-go is now a reality, a single charger which powers multiple devices.

As of June 2020, OPPO has applied for more than 2,800 global patents for flash charging. The firm’s 30-plus smartphone models featuring VOOC flash charge technology have delivered the ultra-fast charging experience to over 157 million users globally. With demand growing for mobile flash charging in the era of intelligent connectivity, OPPO will continue to improve and upgrade the VOOC flash charge platforms and develop industry-leading technologies to deliver flash-charging experiences suitable to all usage scenarios for its users across the world.

