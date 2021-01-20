After the debut of the Oppo Reno 5 in Pakistan, the company is getting ready to introduce the Reno5 Pro in Pakistan, that just went official globally. It is the latest premium version that features a flagship chip and sleek design. The phone is now available in in India, and according to the typical release calendar of the company, it will soon hit the Pakistani market.

The phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ and built on a 7nm fabrication process. The handset is backed by a 5G modem and carries a 4350 mAh battery that charges over Oppo’s leading 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 technology. The phone is running on ColorOS 11, based on Android11.

Oppo Reno5 Pro Might Soon Come to Pakistan

The phone measures 7.6mm in thickness while it weighs only 173g. This time the phone is not offering the 3.5mm headphone jack and a microSD card slot for storage expansion to its users.

The four cameras are encased in a familiar boxy house and available on top of a glass shell. The Reno5 Pro has curved screen with a slim chin and a hole. This new Flagship has a 6.5-inch SuperAMOLED panel that features a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen has 800 nits of brightness with 1080P resolution and HDR10+ support. An in-display fingerprint is embedded into the display.

The Oppo Reno5 Pro’s rear-camera setup is consist of a 64MP primary sensor with a wide f/1.7 lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and two 2MP macro and depth cameras. For perfect selfie shots, the front camera has a 32MP sensor.

The internal storage of the phone is 8GB/128GB while the price will be approximately Rs. 79,000. The phone will be available in Astral Blue and Starry Black colorways.

