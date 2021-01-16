Photography Enthusiast Smartphone “Oppo Reno5” is now Available in the Market

The most recent Smartphone from Oppo, Reno5 is now available in the Pakistani market and for purchase online. Oppo Reno5 photography centered is available at priced PKR 59,999 with the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of ROM.

Oppo released last week in Pakistan its smartphone Oppo Reno5. Reno5 has a leading video success and an AI Portrait Professional to help users portray themselves in a better way, according to the brand. Reno5 provides AI Mixed Portrait, Dual View Video, and AI Highlight Video – the leading product in the market, which incorporates sophisticated Oppo algorithms to easily capture advanced images. Reno5 offers a smart light detection solution.

AI Mixed Portrait takes the double exposure video effect to the smartphone for one first time, allowing an all-new photographic effect, by merging a portrait video into a backdrop video. The latest Dual-Sight Video also requires images to be taken simultaneously by both the front and rear cameras.

Reno5 also presents the innovative AI Highlight Video – an advanced feature that automatically detects ambient light in a scene by applying Oppos’ leading Ultra Night Video Algorithms and Live HDR algorithms to improve the video quality.

The new Reno5 comes with ultra-fast 50W Flash Charge, Color OS11.1, as well as a superb 6.43″ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz, as well as these innovative video features.

The Oppo Reno5 is now available in markets or online at https://www.oppo.com/pk/bookonline/.

