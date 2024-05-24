Oppo is updating its popular Reno line with two new models: the Reno12 and Reno12 Pro. These models are notable for being the first in the series to feature a quad-curved display. Additionally, they are thinner and lighter than their predecessors, the Reno11, while also being more durable.

The Oppo Reno12 comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display, offering a resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. This is similar to the previous model, but now the top and bottom edges of the screen are also curved, not just the sides. One significant upgrade is the addition of Gorilla Glass protection on the front, which was not available in the Reno11 models. This makes the display more resilient to damage.

The mid-frame of the Reno12 is crafted from die-cast aluminium alloy, providing better compression resistance and reducing potential damage from drops. Moreover, the new models have an IP65 water resistance rating, ensuring they can withstand splashes and light water exposure. The display also remains functional even when wet, which adds to its practicality.

OPPO Unveils Reno12 and Reno12 Pro with Sleek Quad-Curved Displays

Despite these enhancements in durability, the Reno12 remains sleek and lightweight. It measures 7.25mm in thickness and weighs 179 grams, compared to the Reno11’s 7.6mm thickness and 184 grams. The Oppo Reno12 Pro, although slightly thicker and heavier at 7.55mm and 183 grams, is still slimmer and lighter than the previous Pro model, which was 8.2mm thick and weighed 190 grams.

Both Reno12 models come with the same battery capacity of 5000mAh, supporting 80W fast charging. Oppo claims that these batteries will retain 95% of their original capacity even after 1,000 charge cycles. Despite using the same display, the Reno12 Pro and the standard Reno12 differ significantly in their camera setups and processing power.

The Reno12 Pro boasts a 50MP main camera with an IMX890 image sensor (1/1.56″, 1.0µm pixels), a 50MP 2x telephoto module, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. In contrast, the standard Reno12 features a smaller 50MP main sensor (LYT600, 1/1.95″) but retains the same 50MP 2x telephoto and 8MP ultra-wide cameras. Both models come with a 50MP front-facing camera.

The processing power also varies between the two models. The Reno12 comes with the Dimensity 8250 chip. It is available in multiple configurations: 12GB RAM with 256GB storage, 16GB RAM with 256GB storage, 12GB RAM with 512GB storage, and 16GB RAM with 512GB storage.

The Reno12 Pro, on the other hand, comes with the Dimensity 9200+ chip, replacing the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 from the previous model. It comes in three configurations: 12GB RAM with 256GB storage, 16GB RAM with 256GB storage, and 16GB RAM with 512GB storage. Both models use LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

Oppo has included several smart features in the camera app

In keeping with the trend of 2024 being the year of AI, Oppo has included several smart features in the camera app. These features can fix photos if someone blinks, remove unwanted people from the frame, and even help replace the background. Additional AI features include transcription and summarization of dictations, a document scanner that can handle complex tasks like math formulas, and the Xiaobu assistant, which can act as an English teacher and a primary school tutor. The AI can also help plan vacations and create custom itineraries.

The Reno12 is available in three colours: Millennium Silver, Soft Peach, and Ebony Black. The Reno12 Pro comes in Silver Fantasy Purple, Champagne Gold, and Ebony Black. Both models feature an in-display optical fingerprint reader, NFC, and an IR blaster, with the Pro model also offering stereo speakers.

Overall, the Oppo Reno12 and Reno12 Pro offer significant design, durability, and functionality upgrades, making them strong contenders in the competitive smartphone market.