Oppo Unveils Zero-Power Tag Prototype at MWC

The Mobile World Congress 2023 is currently taking place in Barcelona, Spain. Technology companies from all around the globe have showcased their cutting-edge products at the event. The Chinese tech giant Oppo showcased a prototype of the OPPO Zero-Power Tag during the event.

This tracking gadget resembles an Apple AirTag or the more modern eufy Security SmartTrack card. The device is the first to utilize OPPO’s Zero-power Communication Technology, which the company outlined in a white paper earlier this year.

How the Zero-Power Tag Works?

The system combines RF signal harvesting and backscattering to power itself, eliminating the need for a battery. According to OPPO, this communication approach could help a variety of IoT devices. Integrated sensors fueled by RF energy captured from the device’s surroundings, such as TV and radio towers, allow the Zero-Power Tag to measure temperatures and humidity in addition to tracking location. The collected data would be available on an accompanying application.

Additionally, OPPO has stated that the device may be utilized to monitor the movement of endangered species. The company expects that its innovative technology will minimize the annual number of batteries that wind up in landfills. The present form of the tag is slim and rectangular with a black or white plastic shell. OPPO has hinted that it may become a sticker in the future, making it easier to apply to the objects you wish to track. It is unknown when or how much the OPPO Zero-Power Tag will be available for purchase.

