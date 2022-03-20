Oxygen OS 12 released for OnePlus 8, 8Pro, 8T and 9R

Oxygen OS 12

OnePlus has announced the Oxygen OS 12 release for the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 9R. The package names are as follows: OP8: IN2011_11.C.11 (IN), IN2015_11.C.11 (NA); OP8 Pro: IN2021_11.C.11 (IN), IN2025_11.C.11 (NA); OP8T: KB2001_11.C.11 (IN), KB2005_11.C.11 (NA) and OP9R: LE2101_11.C.14 (IN). All of these are based on Android 12. Here are some changes that you will see after installing the latest release.

Oxygen OS 12 released for OnePlus 8, 8Pro, 8T and 9R

System

  • Fixed the issue of the screen cannot respond when receiving notifications
  • Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers
  • Fixed the issue that background applications are abnormally closed in specific scenarios
  • Fixed the issue with lens permissions when using third party camera applications

Dark mode

  • Dark mode now supports three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience

Shelf

  • Newly added Earphone Control Card with Bluetooth earphone one-click adjustment
  • Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc
  • New additional style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read
  • Newly added OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health stats
Work-Life Balance

  • Work Life Balance feature is now available to all users, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings
  • WLB 2.0 now supports automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization

Gallery

  • Gallery now allows you to switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing

Canvas AOD

  • Canvas AOD brings you new diverse styles of lines and colours, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals.
  • Newly added multiple brushes and strokes and support for colour adjustment.
  • Optimized software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin colour of different figures

Network

  • Fixed the issue that unable to automatically connect to Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

  • Fixed the issue that wireless earphones cannot play a sound when connecting Bluetooth in specific scenarios
