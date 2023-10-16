Pakistan Customs recently prevented a significant smuggling attempt at Jinnah Terminal, Karachi Airport, intercepting a cache of valuable iPhone sets worth approximately Rs130 million. The Deputy Director of Customs Intelligence and customs officials successfully thwarted the operation involving 168 smuggled iPhones. These iPhones were seized from passengers arriving in Karachi on an Air Arabia flight from Sharjah.

In typical circumstances, inbound travelers using the green channel are not subjected to extensive checks by airport officials, as long as they possess no dutiable items. However, in this particular case, passengers who had purportedly received clearance through the green channel were attempting to evade customs scrutiny.

Pakistan Customs Seizes Smuggled iPhones Worth Rs 130 Million At Karachi Airport

Promptly responding to advanced information about the smuggling attempt, authorities swiftly arrested the individuals and recovered the high-value iPhone sets. These arrested passengers could be part of an organized smuggling network. The investigations into their activities are currently underway.

This incident comes on the heels of a similar interception earlier in the week when Pakistan Customs officials at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport successfully foiled an attempt to smuggle iPhones worth millions into the country. In that instance, customers arrested three individuals, thanks to a prior tip-off. These individuals were returning from an Umrah pilgrimage and carried the smuggled iPhones. Heightened security at the airport led to their capture and the seizure of the contraband.

Authorities have disclosed that organized smuggling networks often manipulate individuals into carrying iPhones by promising discounted airfare and financial incentives. Notably, the seized iPhones included models such as the iPhone 15 Pro Max and 14 Pro Max.

In a separate operation, Customs officials had previously seized contraband valued at Rs61.8 million at Jinnah International Airport, leading to the detention of four passengers. The consignment came from Dubai, UAE. It underscores the ongoing efforts by Pakistani authorities to combat smuggling and illegal trade activities at the nation’s airports.

