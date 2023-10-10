Pakistan Customs Seizes Smuggled Phones Worth Rs 27.6 Million At Karachi Airport

According to the latest reports, Pakistan Customs successfully intercepted an attempt to smuggle smartphones worth millions at Jinnah International Airport Karachi. Smuggled Phones caught at the airport were worth Rs 27.6 Million.

Customs Seizes 51 Smuggled Phones At Karachi Airport

According to the Customs officials, there were a few officers deployed at the arrival gate of the international arrival. They were checking the passengers arriving from foreign countries. Under their supervision, the staff checked the luggage of three passengers and apprehended a total of 51 mobile phones worth Rs 27.6 million. The recovered phones at the airport include iPhone 15 Pro Max and 14 Pro Max models among others.

Customs officials claim that the passengers who reached Karachi via a connecting flight from Dubai actually concealed the mobile phones inside the clothes in the suitcase. At the checking time, the officials seized the three passengers after filing a case against them as they failed to deliver the tax details to the customs staffers.

In addition to that, customs officials thwarted a bid to smuggle expensive shawls by a woman at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore. Reports claim that the Customs officials recovered 240 expensive shawls from the baggage of a woman during the checking process. Deputy Collector of Customs Saqib Warraich stated that a woman who traveled on a private airline flight from Dubai, PA-417, was caught red-handed at the Lahore airport while attempting to smuggle shawls. Those shawls are claimed to be made up of expensive and fancy material. He stated:

“The shawls recovered during the checking process worth up to Rs 1 million”

The woman was later allowed to go after initial questioning. The number of smuggling cases has been increasing on a regular basis. The customs collector said that nowadays organized gangs task pilgrims to smuggle smartphones and goods with the lure of cheaper tickets and financial benefits.