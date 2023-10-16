In a display of domestic production prowess, 10.87 million mobile handsets were manufactured or assembled within the country during the initial eight months of 2023. This impressive figure far surpasses the comparatively modest 0.84 million units that were commercially imported during the same period. The surge in local mobile phones production highlights the growing self-sufficiency and technological capabilities of the nation’s mobile handset industry.

The number stood at 21.94 million during the previous calendar year of 2022. It was lower than the year 2021, when 24.66 million phones were produced or manufactured. This decrease was the result of numerous factors, the most significant of which can be linked to problems with imports caused by restrictions placed on the opening of LCs.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) estimates that 1.53 million handsets were imported into the country during the previous calendar year from outside manufacturers. In the latest report, it has been revealed that a staggering 7.62 million units that are sold this year are 2G handsets. The remaining 3.04 million devices, on the other hand, are smartphones. These figures shed light on the ongoing trends in the mobile market. It highlights the continued demand for both traditional 2G phones and the ever-growing popularity of smartphones.

According to the PTA, the majority of mobile devices in the country are smartphones. It accounts for 56 percent of the total smartphones used in Pakistan. On the other hand, 44 percent of mobile devices are still operating on 2G networks. This information highlights the growing popularity of smartphones among Pakistani consumers. It also indicates that a significant portion of the population still relies on older technology for their mobile communication needs.

According to the most recent statistics from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the number of mobile phones imported in Pakistan has increased by an amazing 76% in the first two months of this fiscal year.

In a recent report released by PBS, it has been revealed that the import of mobile phones in August 2023 has reached an impressive $111.34 million. This figure showcases a significant surge of 77 percent when compared to the corresponding month in 2022. The data highlights a remarkable growth in the mobile phone industry. It indicates a rising demand for these devices in the market.

In a remarkable surge, mobile phone imports in July 2023 reached a staggering $68.13 million. It marks an impressive 76 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Check out: Economic Recovery in Action as Mobile Imports Soar by 76%.