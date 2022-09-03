Pakistan Hybrid Power Plant: A Project aims to minimize power cost

Pakistan to launch the Hybrid Power Plant, a Project aims to minimize power cost.

The private sector revealed its intention to build Pakistan’s first wind-solar hybrid power plant in order to combat the country’s costly electricity and climate challenges.

“We are establishing the first private sector-run power plant outside the purview of the government,” Engro Energy CEO Yusuf Siddiqui stated at the Annual State of Renewables Conference 2022, which was co-hosted by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) and Unilever.

“At Jhampir, Sindh, a one-gigatonne hybrid power plant (including thermal) will begin producing 500 MW in the first phase by the end of 2024, with the remaining 500 MW beginning production in 2025.”

Siddiqui added that this would be Pakistan’s first plant built without a guaranteed rate of return from the government. “The corporation will generate its own electricity and sell it to the private sector. This is what is occurring in the United States and Europe,” he explained.

Thermal electricity, which accounts for the majority of power generation in Pakistan, also has expensive fuel prices. Hybrid power plants, which combine solar and wind energy output, utilise the full potential of clean, renewable energy and give a more dependable answer to Pakistan’s “power affordability” problem.

Dr Shamshad Akhtar, former Finance Minister, has criticised global greenhouse gas emitters for their influence on the environment in vulnerable nations and for their lack of financial assistance in the battle against global warming.

“The world needs $7-14 billion a year to prevent the risk of climate change, which is much beyond financial restrictions,” she said.

Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director of the SDPI, stated in his talk that the high rains and flash floods are a result of climate change.

“A renewable energy mix may play a critical role in reducing emissions and mitigating these devastating climate effects,” he added.