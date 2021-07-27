Pak-Korean Firms Collaboration Expands EV Charging Infrastructure

A Pakistani leading renewable energy solution provider, Zi Solar has partnered with with a Korean global leader in renewable energy Aeonus, for the deployment of Electric Vehicles (EV) charging and storage equipment in the country. The two companies will also collaborate in research and development to promote electric charging infrastructure and facilities in Pakistan. With Pak-Korean firms collaboration EV charging infrastructure will expand in Pakistan.

The government’s aim to reduce oil import bill and improve the environment by promoting electric vehicles is synced with this collaboration. The Pakistan Electric Vehicles Policy 2020-2025 with the objective to robust the electric vehicle market having a 30% and 90% share in passenger vehicles by 2030 and heavy-duty trucks by 2040 will also be complemented by the Pak-Korea collaboration.

At the office of Korea Trade Investment Cooperation Agency in Karachi, the signing ceremony took place. The document was signed by M. Bilal Zaigham, Director of Business from Zi Solar, Mohammad Farooq, CEO of Zi Solar, Daniel from Aeonus, and Eun Heo, CEO of Aeonus. Zaigham Hassan, Director of Zi Solar, and Zaigham Mahmood Rizvi, founding chairman of Zi Solar, also joined the occasion virtually from Qatar and United States respectively.

Commenting on the partnership, Bilal Zaigham said that electric vehicles are rapidly gaining ground in Pakistan. To make this trend sustainable, there is a need for reliable and efficient charging solutions and equipment. Our partnership with Aeonus would prove to be a milestone in enhancing the growth of electric vehicles in Pakistan. He said that in a very short period since its inception in 2015, Zi Solar has achieved a significant position in providing renewable energy-related solutions and technologies and we are committed to providing high-quality solar systems and equipment in Pakistan through partnerships with global technology companies and equipment manufacturers.

Eun Heo being optimistic about the partnership and said that they are proud to select Zi Solar as their exclusive partner to provide renewable energy solutions in Pakistan; By catering innovative technology solutions to address the effects of global climate change, Aeonus is empowering communities to build a safer and better society. He further added that their devotion to facilitate Pakistan is visible by making the availability of modern electric vehicle charging equipment and solutions based on Korean technology.

Zi Solar will facilitate the establishment of EV charging infrastructure and Smart Mobility Charging Outlets along with distributing all 3 levels of fast EV chargers including over 50kWDC (level 3 chargers) and over 7kW AC (level 2 chargers) as per this MoU. Moreover, the Electric Energy Storage System (EESS) with Solar Panel for EV Charging System will be provided by Zi Solar.

