According to the latest data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the imports of mobile phones in Pakistan crossed Rs. 32.7 billion in August 2023. The mobile phone imports in August 2023 recorded a staggering 71 per cent growth compared to July 2023, when imports were valued at Rs. 19.1 billion. This substantial month-on-month surge reflects the robust demand for mobile devices within the country.

Pakistan Imports Mobile Phones Worth $180 Million Amid Economic Challenges

During August 2023, imports exhibited a remarkable 135 per cent increase over the same month in the previous fiscal year (FY24). In August 2022, mobile phone imports were reported at Rs. 13.9 billion, highlighting the remarkable growth in consumer demand for mobile technology.

Expressed in dollar terms, Pakistan’s mobile phone imports for August reached a noteworthy $111.34 million. It marks a substantial 63 per cent increase compared to July 2023. There is an impressive 76 per cent rise in comparison to August 2022.

The cumulative impact of these soaring imports during the first two months of the current fiscal year (July and August) is remarkable. Mobile phone imports for this period totalled a staggering Rs. 51.85 billion, reflecting a remarkable 131 per cent increase when compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year.

In dollar terms, the combined imports for July and August 2023 amounted to $179.47 million. It shows a significant 76 per cent surge compared to imports worth $101.86 million recorded during the corresponding period in the previous fiscal year.

