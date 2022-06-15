Pakistan’s first ultra-rapid EV charging station launched

Two leading German companies, Audi and Siemens, unveiled Pakistan’s first and only ultra-rapid EV charging station equipped with Siemens SICHARGE D series chargers with speeds up to 160kw at the Libra CNG Station in Saddar, which is now also known as the Libra Charging Hub.

As more consumers choose to forego combustion engines in favour of electric vehicles, charging standards may become less important. When compared to miles per gallon, kW, voltage, and amps may sound like jargon, but these are critical units to understand if you want to get the most out of your shiny new EV.

According to Abdul Haseeb Khan, CEO of Libra Energy Solutions, his family has been in the oil business for the last 50 years. Then, in the 1990s, his father, Abdul Sami Khan, opened the first Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) station in town. And now he’s added an Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station.

He asked the government for a subsidy to make charging EVs more affordable. He also requested that electric pole-mounted transformers (PMTs) be installed along highways to allow for the installation of more such charging stations. “That way, you’ll be able to drive your EV from here to Murree easily,” he explained.

There are three levels of charging your vehicle in the EV world right now, based on varying speed and power. The tier system starts with the slowest charging at Level 1 and works its way up.