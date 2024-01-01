Pakistan’s IT Exports Increased by 4.45% – PBS Data Reveals

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics has shared its latest data for the first four months of the current fiscal year. The data indicates that the country’s information technology (IT) exports witnessed a growth of 4.45% as compared to the same months of the last fiscal year. Pakistan managed to earn US $892.972 million by rendering a range of IT services to different countries.

Computer Services:

In the first four months of the current fiscal year, the export of computer services rose by 4.81% as it increased from US $688.078 million to US $721.162 million during July–October 2023.

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services saw a tremendous growth of 93.76 percent, as they grew from US $1.009 million to US $1.955 million this year. On the other hand, the export of hardware consultancy services also increased by 1.13%, from US $253.543 million to US $256.408 million.

Moreover, the export of repair and maintenance services grew by 3.16% from US $0.443 million to US $0.457 million, while the export of computer software services also increased by 4.01%, from $190.228 million to $197.862 million.

Telecommunication Services:

The export of telecommunication services also witnessed an increase of 4.45% as they increased from US $165.45 million to US $170.770 million.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call center services grew by 8.84% during the months as its exports increased from US $69.641 million to US $75.800 million. On the other hand, the export of other telecom services saw a nominal decline of 0.88 percent, from US $95.809 million to US $94.790 million, according to PBS data.

Information Services:

The export of information services in the same period declined by 25.18%, from US $1.390 million to US $1.040 million.

Among the information services, the exports of information-related services increased by 21.04%, from US $0.366 million to US $0.443 million, while the exports of news agency services decreased by 41.70%, from US $1.024 million to US $0.597 million.

