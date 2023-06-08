Pakistan’s Tech Industry: A Rising Powerhouse of Innovation and Talent

In the ever-evolving landscape of the global tech industry, Pakistan is emerging as a dynamic force to be reckoned with. A country known for its rich cultural heritage and breathtaking landscapes; Pakistan has the potential to establish itself as the next powerhouse in the world of technology. With its immense talent pool and strategic government investments, the nation is well positioned to make a profound impact on the regional tech scenerio with the amount of startups evolving from Pakistan.

Fuelling this momentum is the unwavering commitment of the Pakistani government to nurture the tech sector by introducing initiatives like designing of special technology zones that offer incentives like tax breaks, land access, and state-of-the-art infrastructure, fostering collaboration and laying a solid foundation for Pakistan’s tech industry to flourish.[1]

Pakistan’s tech industry has experienced indeed experienced growth, however there is room for much more. In 2018, the IT sector contributed $3.5 billion to the country’s GDP, projected to soar even higher than an astounding $7 billion by 2025.

At the heart of Pakistan’s tech industry lies its greatest strength- its people. With over 230 million inhabitants, Pakistan boasts a vibrant youth demographic, with nearly 60% under the age of 30.[2] Companies across the globe, including Careem, recognize the remarkable mindset and skills of Pakistani tech professionals, turning Pakistan into a prime destination for investment and talent acquisition. From software development to working on artificial intelligence (AI), Pakistani tech talent is undoubtedly driving cutting-edge projects and ground-breaking innovations.

Historically, we have witnessed that majority of Pakistan’s talent, mostly tech, end up moving overseas for more lucrative work opportunities. Every year over approximately 30,000 – 35,000 students graduate from software development courses in Pakistan, yet there aren’t enough suitable candidates to fill the open roles in companies. Another trend that we have witnessed is that more and more homegrown tech companies are choosing to build engineering hubs in countries like Pakistan, Jordan and Egypt, equipping them with the right resources and technologies required to break all barriers.

Careem, being committed to its purpose of simplifying and improving lives of people in the region, is always working towards fuelling innovation through its engineering hubs outside of its Dubai headquarters. These hubs, located across Cairo, Alexandria, Amman, Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, house over 300 brilliant minds who are pioneering technological breakthroughs to support Careem’s Super App services. With dozens of open roles and opportunities for collaboration with seasoned leaders, these hubs serve as incubators for real-life problem-solving and innovative product creation. Careem’s dedication extends beyond business, aiming to provide meaningful opportunities for talent to contribute to regional development and catalyse positive change across Pakistan.

The regions technology landscape has evolved significantly since our inception. With Java being relied on as the primary programming language, we now work with more than 10 languages and frameworks across our projects. This reflects our commitment to leveraging the best tools and technologies for each specific use case and enabling engineers to work with their preferred languages and frameworks.

As the phrase “with power comes responsibility” goes, with rapid growth, ensuring the security and scalability of our systems has become a paramount challenge. Our data science teams utilize advanced analytics techniques, machine learning algorithms, and statistical models to extract valuable insights and patterns from the vast amount of data at our disposal, including user behaviour, fraud detection, operational metrics, and external data feeds, to drive data-driven decision-making and fuel innovation across the organisation. Similarly, our infrastructure is designed to handle the high velocity, variety, and volume of data, ensuring optimal performance and efficient utilization of computing resources.

The creation of more engineering roles in Pakistan is important in ensurign that we play our part in reversing the ‘brain drain’ that has taken place over the past few years. The creation of tech hubs in Pakistan also aligns with the number 1 pillar of Digital Pakistan Vision 2025[3], ‘putting people first – developing human and social capital’.

The future of Pakistan’s tech industry shines bright with its rich talent pool, youthful population with unwavering ambition, and a somewhat supportive government. As the nation continues to harness its potential and unlock the much needed public/private synergies, Pakistan is undoubedtly destined to become a formidable player on the global tech stage.

As we continue to grow and innovate, we remain dedicated to solving local problems and at the same time addressing the security and scalability challenges associated with our expansive ecosystem. Our evergrowing team of engineers, along with cross-functional industry and academia collaboration, are committed to delivering secure and scalable solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers and the organisation as a whole.

About Khurram Naseem:

Khurram Naseem is currently serving as the Senior Director of Engineering at Careem and has been associated with the company for almost 7 years. Khurram has over 24+ years of experience in Database Design & Administration.

