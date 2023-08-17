PCB Posts New Promotional Video Featuring Imran Khan In Response To Social Media Backlash

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released an updated version of the cricket documentary, labeling it as the “original version.” However, it came after severe backlash over the absence of Imran Khan in the promotional video. PCB stated that the previous video had excluded “significant clips due to time constraints.”

The PCB has launched a promotional campaign leading up to the CWC 2023. One of the videos was uploaded on 14th August 2023. Due to its length, the video was abridged and some important clips were missing. This has been rectified in the complete version of the video ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Rz2OBDyI9i — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 16, 2023

The good part is that PCB finally rectified the mistake and released the full video on August 16, 2023. It is quite clear from the video now that it has recognized IK’s cricket contributions. The updated version has at least four parts that accentuated Khan’s contributions, including him holding the coveted 1992 Worl Cup trophy together with footage of his binding performance in the final match. This would be a sigh of relief for IK’s fans who were quite sad and angry over PCB’s last video.