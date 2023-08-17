PCB Posts New Promotional Video Featuring Imran Khan In Response To Social Media Backlash

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Aug 17, 2023
PCB

Two days back, we shared with you guys that PCB released a cricket documentary for the upcoming Cricket World Cup (CWC) 2023 on August 14, 2023. The promotional video faced intense backlash due to its omission of key moments featuring Imran Khan, the iconic 1992 World Cup-winning captain. People were quite furious that Imran Khan’s cricket contributions have not been recognized. The backlash was quite fast and harsh, with fans criticizing the PCB for aligning with the political agenda. Notable figures including Wasim Akram requested the quick removal of the video and an official apology. After this whole drama, PCB has recently released an updated version of the video featuring Imran Khan as well.

PCB Faced Severe Backlash In The Past Few Days

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released an updated version of the cricket documentary, labeling it as the “original version.” However, it came after severe backlash over the absence of Imran Khan in the promotional video. PCB stated that the previous video had excluded “significant clips due to time constraints.”

 

The good part is that PCB finally rectified the mistake and released the full video on August 16, 2023. It is quite clear from the video now that it has recognized IK’s cricket contributions. The updated version has at least four parts that accentuated Khan’s contributions, including him holding the coveted 1992 Worl Cup trophy together with footage of his binding performance in the final match. This would be a sigh of relief for IK’s fans who were quite sad and angry over PCB’s last video.

 Check Out: Best Voice Changer Apps For Android & iOS In 2023 | Phoneworld

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Aug 17, 2023
Photo of Laiba Mohsin

Laiba Mohsin

Laiba is an Electrical Engineer seeking a placement to gain hands-on experience in relevant areas of telecommunications. She likes to write about tech and gadgets. She loves shopping, traveling and exploring things.
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
Back to top button
>