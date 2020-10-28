10 Best Voice Changer Apps For Android & iOS In 2021





Voice Changing Apps are the cool tools that let you fool your friends and family members by changing your original voice to an indifferent and anonymous voice. Whenever anyone gets a new phone number, he is in the mood to have fun or prank with his friends and family by altering the voice. However, any bullying or prank shouldn’t be allowed. However, to get some laughs, some lighthearted fun can be made. So, today, in my article, I am going to jot down some best Voice Changer Apps that can alter your voices.

Here Are The 10 Best Voice Changer Apps

These Apps can choose recorded sounds as well as they can be used while live call sessions. I will discuss the Voice Changer Apps For Android as well as iOS users. So, Let’s get started.

Voice Changer Apps For Android

AndroidRock’s Voice Changer

It is a voice changer app from the developer AndroidRock. The user interface of the App is quite old-fashioned. However, the App comes with almost forty-five plus voice effects. The voice effects include the voice of a robot, martian, giant, and also underwater and under the influence of helium. Moreover, this Voice Changer App can be used to record audio. In addition to that, you can also listen to different voice effects. Furthermore, you can also save or share your favorite ones. The coolest part of this voice changer App is that it can combine effects for you. Isn’t it amazing??? For example, you can use combos like robot+duck or robot+accelerate. Furthermore, you can also unlock other combos by just watching a video ad. So, the good part is that you don’t need to pay for the Pro version. If, you are interested in downloading this App, then Click here.

MagicCall

It is one of the Best Voice Changer For Android During Call. The App is a good platform to play a prank on your friends and family. The interesting part is that this Live Voice Changer App can alter your voice on call in real-time. The app comes from different backgrounds. Furthermore, you can also record and share your prank calls with your friends and family. It adds more fun to WhatsApp, Facebook, and other social media apps. This is also a Female Voice Changer App that can convert your voice from female to male and vice versa. If you are looking for a Girl Voice Changer App or Boy Voice Changer App, this is a really fine option. Here is the Voice Changer App For Android Free Download link.

VoiceFX

VoiceFX is another popular Voice Changer App. It offers some of the most popular sound effects such as chipmunks, robot, monster, drunk, and more to fool-proof the experience. This App lets you either choose to record your voice or upload music with sound effects. The best feature of VoiceFX is that it supports live playback and voice streaming options. These are accessible in any browser via a URL. Furthermore, it allows the users to hear the effect before the recording. In addition to that, you can enjoy more effects by unlocking them for $2.99. If you want to get your hands on this App, Click here.

RoboVox Voice Changer

Wonder how to change voice on android? If you search for a good voice changer, the app then you must go for the RoboVox Voice Changer app. You can quickly transform your voice using this wonderful tool. It’s a voice changer app.

This voice changing app is best known for converting the original voice of the user to scary, robotic, or funny with musical and evil sound effects. It allows the user to capture the voice and change it in various ways with its inbuilt tools.

RoboVox Voice Changer has vocoder-built technology that produces various sound styles very effectively. It provides up to 32 different voice types of your choice. It helps the user modulate with a free voice changer app and adjust the audio pitch and volume. You can quickly change the settings by only moving your fingertips over the x-y control field. You may use DAFT, Pumpkin, Puck, GHOUL, Cyborg, Bionic 74, Bot metal or Drone, to transform the audio to different quality audio. It’s an excellent android voice app.

So, with your phone attached headphones, you can quickly record your voice and then change it with this voice changer. This application allows users to play the updated audio normally or in parrot mode. Save and post your recording with friends and family. You can add live voice effects with videos. You can share your recording via Gmail or SoundCloud directly. It is advised to use an external microphone for high-quality recording. So, if you want to download the App, then click here.

Snapchat

Snapchat is an app used by more than 19 million users around the world as social media platforms. The Snapchat team recently added one of its features to the voice change feature. With the support of a third-party app, you can change your voice. This has not only made Snapchat a fun application, but it has also made its users speak up fluently.

Maybe you know Snapchat as a platform for image messaging. However, it also developed into a voice chat app by adding this wonderful feature of changing the voice. The functionality of Snapchat Voice Changer adds confidence in the users’ original voice. It’s a fun and friendly app that you can use to make your voice and face an animated character.

For instance, you can change your voice to that of a cat while filtering the cat’s face. It has several features and instruments that allow the user to exchange messages and moments and a very good voice changing app. You can produce your fun video and audio recording through several voice filtering such as the alien, the robot, bear, cat, and many others. Snapchat is also a very good android voice app.

With lenses and speed changes, you can quickly use the Snapchat voice changing feature. You may also add and change the existing audio clip. So, if you want to download the App, then click here.

Voice Changer Apps For iPhone

Voice Changer Plus

This is one of the good options for iOS devices. The Voice Changer App is probably one of the best options out there. It has a very easy-to-use User Interface. Furthermore, it offers a number of different sound effects such as echo, robot, mosquito, and my favorite, Bane. The effects are quite amazing. In addition to all this, you can import your local audio recordings to change how they sound. After all this, you can share them with friends and family as well. The best part of this app is that you can trim recorded clips to make them funnier. However, this feature wants to be purchased by paying $1.99 for the full version. Furthermore, you can also enable it to make ringtones and add photos or videos to your modulated audios. Click here if you want to download it.

Voicy phone

Voicy phone is ranked to be one of the best voice changer apps for iOS devices. It is one of the best options for iPhone users to alter their voicer to make fun and pranks with friends and family. It can change voices during a live call to startle your friends with funny voices. In addition to that, this app lets you be creative. You can customize voices to make unique sounds, by making the combos of the given options—for example, fast mobster, chipmunk robot, and many more. You can make thousands of combinations without worrying about the limit. So, according to me, this voice Changer App for iPhones is really a very good option. It lets you make lighthearted fun with your friends and family using thousands of effects. So, if you want to download the App, then click here.

Voice Changer Sound Effects

This app for changing your voice is way more powerful than others. It provides the whole package to change your voice in detail, setting up frequencies and changing aspects and tonalities of the initial voice, which means this app is only for those who are ready to invest their time in it.

It includes voice effects such as Lori, male voice, female voice, child, robot, alien, funny, etc. predefined by the platform. Moreover, this app’s distinctive feature is that it allows you to change the voice in real-time; for example, you can turn the filter on and call someone – your voice will sound changed. It’s the best real-time voice changer app.

More importantly, it uses a unique sound change algorithm + technology to support chat sound change so that you can use the sound change in social software such as Twitter, Facebook, etc. It’s a free voice changer app with the following features.

– Many effects for selection

– Optimized interface design

– Ability to save for future changes

– Packages of various effects

– Access to social networks

So, if you want to download the App, then click here.

VoiceTooner

As you can see, it is quite a common trend to change your voice to cartoon characters. This is the app dedicated to this; you can now get to talk with the voices of your beloved characters (and even antagonists) or your friends.

The cartoons most have more or less identical voices, but you find the ‘templates’ of voices in VoiceToon – robots, squirrels, zombies, giants, and but on. It’s no wonder. Easy but fun, Simple app. It’s the best to voice changer app for iOS. So, if you want to download the App, then click here.

Voice Changer, Sound Recorder, and Player

Application is more (if not only) for pampering, voice shift, sound recorder, and player. You will joke with friends and have a nice time with this application. It appears at the right time sometimes.

The app has many effects, including the famous “Chipmunk,” “Helium,” “Darth Vader,” and several others, which can modify your sound. For space fiction lovers, there are also some options. If you like, each filter comes in many different modes; you can change the tone and modulation. Also, can save the original sound by adding some effect, and you can still go back to the source.

You can save your records with your phone’s applied filter and share them with another user, and this app will deliver your best voice modifier app. So, if you want to download the App, then click here.

These were some of the best Voice Changer Apps available for Android as well as iOS users. In addition to that, there are some best paid Voice Changer Apps as well. The above jotted are almost free and you can just download them by tapping on the links. Select the most suitable option for you by checking out the effects and features of the Apps and enjoy making fun with your loved ones.

