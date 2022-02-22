PM Launches Country’s First E-commerce online portal, E-Tijarat

Prime Minister Imran Khan has inaugurated Pakistan’s first e-commerce online portal, E-Tijarat, to boost trading while also assisting the government in bringing transparency to the IT sector. The premier also spoke at the E-Commerce Pakistan Convention, when he unveiled the country’s first zero-tax program for registered freelancers. Furthermore, he said,

Since coming into power, I’ve had repeated a sentence, Don’t get panicked [Ghabrana nahi hai]. Everyone knows about the crises in the country after our government came to the power as we are going towards bankruptcy. I’ve asked my cabinet not to get panicked and now, I’m telling the opposition not to get panicked.

Many persons involved with the information technology (IT) sector have become millionaires, according to Prime Minister Imran Khan, and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has devoted special attention to the IT sector and youth. As a result of technological advancements, the world has started embracing the digitalization phase.

“Pakistan has the capacity to meet the target of Rs50 billion in IT exports. Some industries have already achieved this, with IT exports increasing to Rs3.75 billion. We will remove barriers in our youth’s development and provide them with resources. We’ll make the most of the technological revolution.”

“People like Bill Gates are extremely fortunate. Bill Gates decided to use his money for the good of the people, and he helped Pakistan to eradicate the poliovirus. I’m curious in Bill Gates’ other interests in Pakistan. For the past year, Pakistan has not reported a single case of poliovirus.”

“We invited Bill Gates to Pakistan and asked for his help in developing Pakistan’s IT sector.” He had promised to give us some good news in the near future. This nation has proven itself whenever it has been given a chance.”

In the end, the premier promised that the PTI government would do all possible to help the youth.

