PM Office In Partnership With Fasset Aims to Educate 1m Youth On Web3 & Digital Assets

According to the latest reports, Pakistan’s PM Office has partnered with Fasset as part of their Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) to educate 1 million young people on Blockchain-based technologies like web3 & Digital Assets.

Fasset will work on creating a financial literacy series To Educate Youth on Web3 & Digital Assets

The Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Shaza Khwaja has recently met with the team of Fasset. The reports claim that the partnership, in conjunction with JazzCash, will work on the Skills for Future Agency agenda. It will bring much-needed education to the masses and will impact approximately 1 million youth over the period of a year, creating learning and work opportunities with significant economic impact. Furthermore, this initiative aims to tackle two core areas for the youth skill development agenda that includes:

Skills for the Future

Skills for All

Both organizations aim to create a curriculum to impart education on blockchain and web3. Moreover, the curriculum will also include the technical skills of young people in order to create a career in this domain. It will provide them with a special focus to amplify the current world-class web3 developer base existing in Pakistan. The point worth mentioning here is that JazzCash will act as the financial enabler for this arrangement for any transactions required to be carried out for upcoming phases of the program. Moreover, it also showed keen interest during stakeholder meetings in forging alliances with like-minded organizations.

Mohammad Raafi Hossain, CEO of Fasset stated that:

“Pakistan is amongst the top 3 Web3 adopting nations in the world. In addition to that, Pakistan is home to some of the world’s best and brightest developers, researchers, and scientists when it comes to tokenization, digital assets, and Blockchain technology.”

Fasset hopes to create awareness and educate the next generation of web3 as it is a game-changing space. They further believe that the talented youth of Pakistan can unlock $100bn of potential economic growth. Murtaza Ali, Acting CEO, JazzCash further stated that:

“This partnership will improve financial literacy by reaching out to millions of youth in underprivileged areas through digital mediums.”

Our country has one of the largest communities of freelancers globally, including some of web3’s best developers. So, we hope for the adoption of a game-changing digital asset domain very soon.

