WhatsApp Is Entering World Of Cinema With Its First Original Short Film: Report

According to the latest reports, WhatsApp is ready to enter the world of cinema and entertaining over-the-top (OTT) content arena with its first original short film, Naija Odyssey. Yes, you have heard right! The Meta-owned company is set to release an original short film that will go live on both Amazon Prime Video and YouTube. Whatsapp Short Film will go live on September 21, 2022.

Advertisement

WhatsApp Short Film Will Be12-Minutes Lomg

The recent reports claim that the upcoming short film by WhatsApp will be about an NBA player Giannis Antetokounmpo, born in Greece to Nigerian parents. The short movie is inspired by the Greek epic poem ‘The Odyssey’. It is the first time WhatsApp will be engaging directly in the world of entertaining visual content. The Meta-owned company will also release this 12-minute short film on its YouTube account. So don’t worry! If you don’t have a subscription to Amazon Prime, you can watch it on YouTube.

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp keeps on introducing new features for its users in order to keep them intact. According to some other reports, WhatsApp is also working on a feature that will add a new camera shortcut for iPhone users on their app. It seems exactly like the one implemented on WhatsApp beta for Android. However, the reports claim that it has temporarily been removed in another update due to a bug for Android users. This all-new shortcut is now under development. Moreover, it is still not visible to users because WhatsApp plans to release it in the future app update. So, let’s wait and watch what comes next.