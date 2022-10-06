PM Office leak inquiry kicks off today- Given 7 Days time to Submit Report

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had ordered the formation of a committee to investigate the leaking of several audio files and a review of cybersecurity at the prime minister’s office (PMO). Formally starting today, the committee will probe the public release of audio clips that took place in the PM office. PM Office leak inquiry committee is chaired by Rana Sanaullah, Interior Minister, the main agenda behind it is to inquire how this bugging was done and how cyber security was compromised from such a sensitive office.

Apart from five ministers, the committee includes the heads of Inter-Services Intelligence, Intelligence Bureau, technical experts from the Pakistan Tele­commun­ication Authority, Federal Investigation Agency and the secretary of the National Telecommu­nication and Information Technology Security Board (NTISB).

Debugging practices are done in government offices but authorities doubt that some advanced mobile phone applications were used. For this, the formal body is going to engage intel agencies and technical experts.

According to Syed Aminul Haque, Minister for IT and Telecom, this matter has two aspects that need to be discussed: one is political and another one is technical. He believes that this issue will get clear when the technical experts from security will give their input regarding this issue.

“We will discuss the technical aspect in the first meeting, which includes determining whether it was bugging or a cyber security breach,”

It should also be mentioned here that the PM Office leak inquiry committee is given a deadline of seven days to complete this inquiry regarding the cyber security breach at the PM office. When the actual issue would be found, foolproof security systems should be installed in order to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

