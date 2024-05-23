POCO creates a new flagship market segment with the latest generation F-series

POCO, a popular technology brand among young tech enthusiasts, is set to redefine the mobile flagship segment with the launch of its new POCO F6 series with massive performance and experience upgrades to delight hardcore gamers, photography enthusiasts and tech lovers alike. Powered by the new Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 chipset delivering accelerated performance, the POCO F6 Pro is an all-around flagship. It features a 6.67-inch ultra-clear WQHD+ 120HzFlow AMOLED display with ultra-thin bezels and offers users a fully immersive visual experience. POCO F6 is a performance flagship driven by speed. It features the highly anticipated Snapdragon® 8s Gen 3 with WildBoost Optimization 3.0 and LiquidCool Technology 4.0, designed to deliver dedicated gamers the ultimate gaming experience. POCO is more than a smartphone brand.

The new POCO F6 Pro is an all-around flagship that closes the gap on high-end performance phones. It packs a flagship WQHD+ 120Hz Flow AMOLED display with 2K resolution, 4000nits peak brightness, 3840Hz PWM dimming 1, and TÜV Rheinland eye-care certification. POCO F6 Pro also boasts the best camera sensor system in the POCO range, ensuring clearer details in even the most complicated shots. New Dual Native ISO Fusion technology features a high and low gain channel with a maximum exposure difference of up to 16 times.

POCO F6 offers a truly flagship mobile gaming experience, powered by the latest highly anticipated Snapdragon® processor. With a key focus on CPU and AI capabilities, the X4prime core supporting the CPU delivers top-tier performance. With an AnTuTu score of over 1.53 million 3, the POCO F6 easily outperforms most smartphones in its segment, delivering smooth, effortless all-around performance. POCO F6 also comes with OIS and EIS, now a standard. POCO F6 also introduces the first CrystalRes display in the POCO F Series. A super-clear flagship quality 6.67-inch Flow AMOLED DotDisplay offers a 120Hz refresh rate, 2400nitspeak brightness, and 68 billion colors, delivering a vivid experience and stunning 1.5Khigh-definition quality. Other flagship photography features include 4K video with 60 FPS, enabling cinematic-style ultra-clear video at a high frame rate. With the powerful chipset, MotionTracking Focus 2.0 can track the movement of people, animals, and insects for even the most committed nature photographer

Market Availability

POCO F6 Series is now available online at Mistore, Corecart, Daraz, and Xiaomi sale. It will also be available nationwide in all retail outlets.

Our Distributors are Tech Sirat, Airlink Communications, Smartlink Technologies, Core Tech, Phonezo Impex, and Burque.

POCO F6 is available in 12+512GB Variant. Price is PKR 144,999.

POCO F6 Pro is available in 12+512 GB Variant. Price is PKR 174,999.

Early Bird Offer Price for POCO F6: PKR 134,999

Early Bird Offer Price for POCO F6 Pro is: PKR 169,999

Launch Time for Early Bird Offer: 23rd May, 2024, 9 p.m. on mistore.pk, xiaomisale.com & corecart.pk, valid for a limited time.

Device Specifications

Specifications POCO F6 Pro POCO F6 Display WQHD+ 120HzFlow AMOLED display 6.67” CrystalRes 1.5K Flow AMOLED DotDisplay Rear Camera 50MP Triple camera with OIS 50MP main camera with OIS Front Camera 8MP Ultra- wide Camera 20MP front camera Battery 5000mAh (typ) 5000mAh (typ) Processor Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Snapdragon® 8s Gen 3 Color Black & White Black & Green

