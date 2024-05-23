POCO Hosts Spectacular Global Launch Event for the F6 Series at Dubai Expo

POCO, a leading name in high-performance smartphones, held a spectacular global launch event on May 23rd, 2024, at the iconic Dubai Expo. This event marked a significant milestone, being the first global launch event of POCO on such a scale to take place in the Middle East. It attracted tech enthusiasts, industry experts, and media from around the world, setting a new standard for product launches in the region.

Pakistani delegation comprised Key Opinion Leaders from niches of Tech Youtubers, Tech Publications, Lifestyle Content Creators & Gamers. This was the first time Pakistani delegation represented Pakistani Media at the POCO launch event. The Pakistani delegation comprised Bilal Munir, Ali Abbas, Ameer Dagha, Whatmobile, ProPakistani, PhoneWorld, Mahnoor Skeikh, Danish Ali, Star Anonymous & Dictator. The launch event, streamed live across multiple platforms, was a celebration of POCO’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology. Held at the futuristic Dubai Expo venue, the event featured impressive stage designs, immersive presentations, and interactive demonstrations that highlighted the advanced features of the POCO F6 series.

The event kicked off with an energetic keynote address by POCO’s CEO, Kevin Qiu. He highlighted the brand’s journey and its vision for the future, emphasizing POCO’s dedication to providing cutting-edge technology at accessible prices. “The POCO F6 series represents our most ambitious effort yet to redefine the smartphone experience,” Qiu stated. “We’re excited to bring our users unparalleled performance, stunning design, and exceptional value.”

The star of the show was, of course, the POCO F6 series. POCO’s Middle East team took the stage to delve into the details of the F6 and F6 Pro. They demonstrated the devices’ capabilities through a series of live demos, highlighting the lightning-fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the advanced camera systems, and the vibrant 6.7-inch AMOLED displays.

This landmark event in Dubai was the first of its kind in the Middle East on such a global scale. Delegations from over 50 countries attended, including representatives from leading tech publications, renowned tech YouTubers, and influential content creators. This diverse and dynamic mix of attendees underscored the global significance of the POCO F6 series launch and highlighted the Middle East’s growing importance as a hub for technology and innovation.

Attendees were treated to live photography sessions showcasing the 108MP camera on the F6 Pro, capturing breathtaking images in various lighting conditions. There were also gaming demos to highlight the devices’ powerful graphics and performance, emphasizing the 120Hz refresh rate that ensures smooth and responsive gameplay.

The event was highly interactive, with a live Q&A session where viewers from around the world could ask questions directly to POCO’s team. Questions ranged from technical specifications to availability and pricing, providing comprehensive insights into the new devices.

